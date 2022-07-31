Fans amused by Commonwealth Games star named after David Beckham

Cycling fans were treated to a surprise performance from David Beckham and Ronaldo as they hit the track at the Commonwealth Games yesterday.

But they were disappointed to learn that, in fact, it wasn’t the footballing superstars who would put on lycra and tear around the steep banks of the velodrome — but cyclists named after them.

Indian track cyclists David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, 18, and Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, 20, were named after the legendary footballers, but chose to cycle instead of the beautiful game.

Team India’s David Beckham Elkatohchoongo is pushed out (right) for the first round of the Men’s Keirin on day two of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Elkatohchoongo – who comes from a seasoned family of Manchester United supporters – revealed Friday after his men’s sprint race that immigration officials thought he was joking when he showed them his passport.

The Indian cyclist, who dreams of winning a medal and meeting his hero, the former England captain, said: ‘When I arrived at the airport, [passport] Inspector said: “Is that really your name, David Beckham? You’re lying, you’re not David Beckham.”

“Then he saw my ID and had to admit my real name was David Beckham.”

Indian cyclist David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, 18, dreams of winning a medal and meeting his hero, the former England captain. Photo: David Beckham

Team India’s David Beckham Elkatohchoongo in action during the first round of the Men’s Keirin on day two of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Ronaldo Singh was named after Ronaldinho – whose real name is Ronaldo – because the Brazilian forward scored a miraculous goal on the day of his birth against England in the quarter-finals of the 2002 World Cup in Japan.

Just as Ronaldinho scored a thunderous free kick from 40 yards, Ronaldo Singh’s father received a call from his wife telling him she had given birth.

“Just when the ball went into the goal, I must have started to appear,” said Ronaldo Singh. “I think my father won some money that day. That’s probably why I got that name. He thought I was very lucky for him.’

India’s hopes for a first-ever medal in track cycling at the Commonwealth Games rest on Ronaldo and David Beckham.

The duo finished a disappointing sixth out of seven in their first sprint race for the cycling team, but will also compete in the Men’s Individual Sprint, the Men’s 1000m Time Trial and the Men’s Keirin in Birmingham.