Fans all saying the same thing about Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s hunky body for live action Moana movie

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s fans are all saying the same thing about his hot body after they first spotted him filming the live-action remake of Moana this week.

Johnson, 52, who voiced the role of Maui in the fully animated film Moana in 2016, took on the role of the Polynesian demigod in Hawaii while going shirtless and showing off intricate tattoos while wearing a leaf skirt.

The You’re Welcome singer, known for his signature bald head, sported a raven wig and whale necklace, topped off with tinted sunglasses between takes as he strolled around the set.

While he was famous for his burly body, the former wrestler looked more muscular than ever as he showed off his defined pecs and muscular arms on set.

But fans are convinced his physique is actually a cleverly crafted monkey after seeing the first images from the set.

One fan wrote: “The Rock and Skinny don’t go in the same sentence, but it looks like a suit.”

A second wrote: ‘Wait, is The Rock THAT big or is he a body suit?’

Others wrote: ‘You signed The Rock and then put him in a suit? Aw hellllll nooooo’, ‘The Rock in a body suit looks weird and I’m surprised he has long hair’ and ‘That has to be a body suit’. There is no way The Rock is that big.”

“Not like that, the arms alone are a dead giveaway that he’s wearing a suit.” Rock doesn’t have as much body fat.

‘Don’t shoot me… but that’s a suit, right? I don’t remember The Rock being THAT big.’

He joined 17-year-old Catherine Laga’aia, the young actress who will play the titular Polynesian heroine, Moana, on set.

The Sydney, Australia native is a relative unknown with Samoan heritage.

Laga’aia previously said: ‘I’m so excited to embrace this character because Moana is one of my favorites. My grandfather comes from Fa’aala, Palauli, in Savai’i. And my grandmother is from Leulumoega Tuai on the main island of ‘Upolu in Samoa.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to celebrate Samoa and all Pacific Island people, and represent young girls who look like me.”

The Rock memorably sang You’re Welcome in the 2016 animated classic and will reprise his voice role in Moana 2, scheduled for release on November 27, 2024.

Auliʻi Cravalho, 23, who voiced Moana in the 2016 film, reprises the lead voice role for the second installment of the animated version, scheduled for release on November 27, 2024.

Rounding out the remake’s new cast members are John Tui, 49, who plays his father, Chief Tui, Frankie Adams, 30, who plays his mother Sina, while Rena Owen, 61, takes on the role. Grandma Tala character.

#MOANALiveAction is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 10, 2026.

Thomas Kail will direct the live-action version and famed Broadway star Lin Manuel Miranda will score the film.

Kail is working from a script by Jared Bush, who was the writer of the fully animated Moana (2016), which became a huge hit with fans, grossing $687.2 million while working on a budget of $150. to 175 million dollars.

In Moana, the main character sets sail in search of Maui to save his island from ecological disaster.

She convinces him to accompany her on her journey to recover her magic hook and restore the heart stone she stole from the goddess Te Fiti.

Moana is something of a passion project for The Rock, considering he has Samoan citizenship due to his mother being Samoan, according to IMDb.

‘This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of the grace and warrior strength of our people. “I wear this culture with pride on my skin and in my soul,” she said of Moana.

“There is no better world to honor our people’s history, our passion and our purpose than through the realm of music and dance, which is the core of who we are as Polynesian people.”

Sean Bailey, president of production for Disney Live Action, acknowledged that it had only been seven years since the animated Moana film was released, but noted that Disney’s centennial celebration contributed to the decision to remake the film so soon.

Moana 2, written and directed by Dave G. Derrick Jr., is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 27, 2024.

Johnson first announced the live-action remake in April 2023.

He tweeted: ‘Honored to say we will be bringing the beautiful story of #MOANA to the big screen in live action!

The pair will reprise their roles in the animated sequel Moana 2, scheduled for release on November 27.

“#MAUI changed my life (I miss you grandpa) and I’m honored to partner with @DisneyStudios to tell our story through the realm of music and dance, which is at its core who we are as a Polynesian people.”

The Fast and the Furious actor shared more about the upcoming film in a pre-recorded message with his daughters, including the inspiration he receives from his late grandfather, Big Boss Peter Maivia.

Johnson spoke more during the pre-recorded segment with her daughters, saying via Variety: “We are very excited and happy to announce that a live-action reimagining of Moana is in the works. Moana, Grandma Tala, the music, the dance, Te Fiti, the pig Pua, the town, the beautiful and powerful ocean and one more… what is that guys? Oh, a sincere servant… Heihei the chicken! Kidding. Heihei will be there, but of course Maui will be there too.

‘Many of you may not know the brilliant team at Disney Animation, my partners, we found a lot of inspiration for Maui in the mana and presence of my late grandfather, the legendary Grand Chief Peter Maivia.

‘He walked around lighting up the room: the energy, the tattoos, the hair, the body. (sings with his daughters) “When you’re starring as a demigod” Thank you. Sorry, I get caught up in the moment.

“As you can see, at the perfect moment when the sun rises, how deep the story is for me, because in a way, when I bring Maui to life, I do it in the spirit of my grandfather. So it’s still very early in the process. There is much more work to do.

‘But until then, there is one more thing I need to start this journey off right. Do the girls want to get that special thing dad needs? (Takes out his cane) Wow, you are daddy’s daughters. You are so strong. Thank you very much guys.’

He concluded: ‘Let’s go to the ocean. Yes. Oh, look at the love I have. Is dad Maui? No! Do you want ice cream? Yeah! So dad is Maui.