Fancy selfies with ‘Pele’ and ‘Maradona’ in Doha?

Do you miss Maradona’s dribbling skills or Pele’s scoring brilliance? Adoring fans can still pose for selfies with the football icons – or life-size statues of them.

What sounds like a football lover’s dream is actually an interactive exhibition about South American football in the heart of Doha’s Msheireb Downtown.

The exhibition was created by local tourism authorities in conjunction with the South American Football Federation to give fans a taste of the region’s rich football history, which continues to inspire supporters around the world. Between Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, South American countries have won nine of the previous 21 World Cups.

The lively open-air and free setup is hard to miss for tourists or locals strolling Sikkat Al Wadi, the popular pedestrian street where the exhibition is held, or those heading to Souq Waqif for a taste of traditional Qatar . During the World Cup in Qatar, it is open every day from 2 pm to 10 pm.

Visitors can enjoy the victories of the continent’s legends and test their soccer skills by taking part in various challenges. Aspiring soccer players can check their shooting accuracy by trying to hit the marked corners of a target. Or they can test their dribbling and juggling skills while a timer is running.

Interactive games

On the eve of the Argentina-Poland match on Wednesday, a young footballer in a Messi shirt runs between posts in the dribble challenge but loses the ball halfway through, inviting a Polish fan to say: “I hope (Lionel) ) Messi will play like this tomorrow.”

Argentina beat Poland 2-0, even though Messi missed a penalty.

In another part of the exhibit, where the speed of scoring is measured, a four-year-old girl, Haya, tries to score while her father holds her down to help.

Music from different parts of South America plays as people walk around and look up at the Tree of Dreams, which stands in the center of the exhibit and bears the names of the region’s famous footballers.

An intense game between children, two on each side, is going on in a small, enclosed replica of a football field. Parents and other onlookers say “ooh” and “aah” when a young boy scores a goal just as the buzzer goes off, signaling full time.

Team jerseys signed by players from all South American teams participating in this World Cup are displayed on a colorful balcony designed in the style of Brazilian favelas.

Soccer fans have a chance to win one of these by choosing their best South American team of all time in an interactive team selection game.

A half yellow, half blue section of the exhibit pays homage to two of the greatest footballers the region has produced. Autographed shirts, replica boots and trophies, and famous quotes from both Diego Maradona and Pele are neatly divided into their respective sections. Fans stop to stare at the trophies and shirts, then line up and get their picture taken with the statues of the legends.

Both World Cup winners have big smiles on their faces and trophies in their hands. Fans take selfies with their arms around the statues, ask friends to record them having a fake conversation with the players or pretend to have the trophy on them.

These images are so popular that fans try to get their picture taken with them even after the exhibition closes.

“Some people come over after we close for the night and beg us to let them take a photo with the statues,” one of the guards told Al Jazeera after the exhibit closed for the night.

At that point, an Argentinian fan began begging the guard to let him through, as he had a flight to catch and would not have a chance to come back the next afternoon. The guard duly complied and let him slip in for a quick selfie.