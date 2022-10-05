Fan who caught Aaron Judge's home run No 62 ball 'has already received offers of $2MILLION'

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Aaron Judge finally broke the AL single-season home run record on Tuesday night, and the fan who caught the piece of history is likely to get a huge payday.

The fan who caught the home run ball, which played in the first inning in Texas vs. the Rangers was beaten, was led away from his seat by security and has already received offers of $2 million, according to Front Office Sports.

The lucky contestant has been identified as a man named Corey Youmans.

Youmans was asked what he was going to do with the ball after securing the valuable artifact. “That’s a good question, I haven’t thought about it,” he said.

Judge secured a 61-year tie against the Blue Jays last week, before Yankees fans who wanted to see him break the record at home against the Orioles were left disappointed.

Based on previous expert estimates, Youmans would be wise to shell out over $2 million.

The AL’s New Home Run King: Aaron Judge 👑 Rangers security identified Corey Youmans as the fan who caught the ball – and he has already received offers of $2 million. pic.twitter.com/YiFcq3u6xI — Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 5, 2022

Aaron Judge broke the AL single-season home run record on Tuesday with his 62nd of 2022

Spectators in the Texas crowd scramble to grab the incoming home run ball — and a payday

The fan who captured the historic memento has reportedly already received $2 million offers

Judge hit Rangers’ Jesus Tinoco’s record-breaking home run away from home

“Perhaps some collectors believe that Bonds, McGwire and Sosa are the real home run champions. But we’re discrediting that idea for obvious reasons,” Chris Brigandi, owner of Brigandi Coins & Collectibles, told Action Network.

“That said, we can expect Judge’s 60th to be valued at $500,000 plus, 61st at $2 million plus, 62 and a record $5 to $10 million.”

Another fan made a huge fall from their seat in the field trying to catch the ball, but missed it by a wide margin.

A spectator trying to grab Judge’s 61st home run ball in Toronto also missed a huge miss on Wednesday.

Judge hit the two-run home run to tie the Blue Jays in the top of the seventh inning, and several fans in left field had their gloves out, hoping to capture the piece of memorabilia.

But one Toronto fan in particular was visibly devastated by missing the ball, despite being in a near-perfect position to do so.

The fan in a royal blue jersey and hat came very close to catching the historic ball

And he looked distraught as the meaning of the moment dawned on him

The man, in a Blue Jays jersey and hat, put his hands on his hand after narrowly missing the ball, and threw off his glove in disgust and hit another fan on the head.

Another nearby fan, identified by The Canadian Press as a man named Frankie Lasagna, came close to catching the ball and said he specifically bought front row tickets in hopes (literally) to hit the milestone.

“Another meter and I’d be done,” he told the publication.

“I needed a fishing net and I got it.”

The previous AL record holder was another Yankee, Roger Maris, who hit 61 home runs in 1961.

Barry Bonds and Mark McGwire hit 73 and 70 home runs respectively in the National League, although their records are viewed with asterisks due to their steroid use.

“He’s clean, he’s a Yankee, he’s playing the game right,” said Maris’ son Roger Maris Jr. after Judge’s 61st home run.

“I think he gives people a chance to look at someone who should be honored for hitting 62 home runs and not just as a guy who did it in the American League. He should be honored for being the true one-season home run champion.”