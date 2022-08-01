Fan obsessed with singer Daniel Seavey broke into his home, wore his clothes and slept in his bed

A fan obsessed with ‘Why Don’t We’ singer Daniel Seavey, who broke into his house, wore his clothes and slept in his bed, may have been inspired to do so by a tattoo on his arm – which shows a person to see it in a window.

Surveillance images obtained by TMZ shows an unidentified woman holding flowers and cutting her hair as she walks through the front door of the singer’s LA home before climbing through a window.

LAPD sources confirmed to the outlet that the 23-year-old woman broke into Seavey’s home Wednesday night, ransacked his belongings and fell asleep in his bed.

When she was handcuffed from the house the next morning, she told police that she had recently seen Seavey’s arm tattoo of a person climbing through a window — which, according to TMZ, inspired her late-night adventure.

No criminal charges have been filed yet, but she has been placed in psychiatric custody.

TMZ reported that Seavey spotted the intruder on Thursday when he checked his phone which was linked to surveillance video from his home showing a woman rummaging through his kitchen cabinets.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, had been at the singer’s home since the night before.

Video footage shows the woman pacing in front of his front door while appearing to ring the doorbell repeatedly.

When no one answers, the woman looks around at her surroundings and sees a window, seems to consider the possibility that would lead her to the singer’s house, and then walks away from the camera.

Sources told TMZ that the woman apparently climbed through the window, rummaged in Seavey’s closet and donned a “Free Hoover” hoodie he got from Drake and Kanye’s show in December.

The woman fell asleep in the singer’s bed and was caught on video the next morning – this time rumbling in his kitchen.

Video footage shows the woman still wearing the hoodie as she meticulously opens each kitchen cabinet, staring at the contents for several seconds before closing it and opening the next. Adele’s ‘Can I Get It’ is played in the background.

When Seavey saw the uninvited guest feeling at home in his LA pad on Thursday morning, he immediately called the police.

Police arrived on the scene and handcuffed the woman.

She told officers she had recently seen Seavey’s arm tattoo of the person climbing through a window and that she was inspired by the art.

The woman was taken to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Mental Evaluation Department for psychological evaluation. No criminal charges have been filed.