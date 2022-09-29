Fan LEAKS Miami Dolphins’ practice footage from Univ. of Cincinnati, NFL now ‘looking into issue’

A fan who appeared to sneak into the Dolphins’ training session on Wednesday taped the team and leaked footage of the session online ahead of their match-up with the Bengals.

Video of the training appeared online late Thursday afternoon — also on the Barstool Cincinnati Twitter page — showing the dolphins rehearsing their plays from a higher level.

NFL security is now investigating the issue, a source told UPI, because the images came from a closed practice.

The session took place at the University of Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium.

The incident also led a Dolphins social media employee to contact the Barstool Cincinnati page, requesting that the posts containing the images “delete immediately.”

However, Barstool founder Dave Portnoy, who posted the email to his Twitter account, said the posts will not appear as he mockingly posted a thumbs-down gif as proof of his decision.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has started the season strong

The Dolphins posted footage of their players walking onto the practice field on Wednesday, but revealed little else about the session – contrary to leaked reports.

Miami enters Thursday night’s game 3-0 with hugely impressive wins against the Ravens and Bills already to their credit.

The Bengals lost their first two games of the season but have a shot at 2-2 after beating the Jets last weekend.