Fan gets rocked with vicious left hook while another falls down three rows during MLB crowd brawl

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

If you’re thinking New York Yankees fans across the country are waking up a little rougher this morning, think about a man who took a vicious blow to the jaw before the Yankees’ National League Division Series Game 3 loss.

Video of the fight at the Progressive Field has surfaced on social media Saturday night in yet another ugly scene at a sports game.

A gentleman wearing an Aaron Judge No. 99 jersey initially finds himself on the periphery of the action after a heated disagreement erupted between a man in a navy blue and white hoodie and a gentleman in a Cleveland Guardians cap.

A mystery man in a cowboy hat and flannel came out of nowhere to flatten a Yankees fan

Both seem to reach out to each other before the man in the black hat and coat swings wildly, a push and a shove followed.

The man in the black shirt then swung so uncontrollably that he fell from three rows of bleachers and turned around like a WWE wrestler thrown from the Royal Rumble.

When the tensions seemed to fade because of the sheer quirk of the moment, it was time for the man dressed as Aaron Judge to fan the flames of the showdown.

A man in a Guardians cap was so off balance that he fell off three rows of stands

He duly did and threw his beer in the face of the man in the lower aisle.

The latter then found himself out of the picture before a previously unseen man, wearing a cowboy hat, lunged at the Yankees fan and delivered a vicious Draymond Green-esque punch.

The video then ends, but the action continued on the field when New York gave up a 5-3 lead en route to the ninth inning to lose 6-5. Cleveland’s stunning comeback gave them a 2-1 lead in the NLDS best-of-five series.

Cleveland gets a chance to end the series at home on Sunday night with a win.

However, if the Yankees win, it will force a sudden death in Game 5 in The Bronx Monday.