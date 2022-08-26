Fan frenzy as NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal arrives at Melbourne streetwear store

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Shaquille ‘Shaq’ O’Neal’s performance at a Melbourne streetwear store on Wednesday left local alleys blocked with hordes of fans.

The four-time NBA champion, 50, was a guest at Culture Kings streetwear and hundreds of people queued for hours to see the sporting legend in person.

Security guards were deployed to maintain order as overzealous fans began to climb the walls for a closer view of the Los Angeles Lakers Great.

Shaquille ‘Shaq’ O’Neal’s performance at a Melbourne streetwear store on Wednesday left local alleys blocked with hordes of fans

Fortunately, Shaq’s massive 7’1″ frame meant that even people at the back of the row could see him from afar.

Shaq didn’t disappoint the roaring crowd when he showed up in a casual look consisting of a navy sweater and jeans.

Basketball fanatics, gathered in an alleyway with a mural of Shaq’s likeness, roared with excitement as he flashed the peace sign.

Hundreds of young fans queued for hours to see the sports legend live

Shaq is in Australia for a series of entrepreneurial talks in Melbourne and Sydney.

Fans can expect an intimate and uncensored Q&A session during the show called La Trobe Financial Presents: An Evening with Shaquille O’Neal.

His journey combines business with pleasure, as he also brings his musical alter ego DJ Diesel to a Melbourne nightclub.

Basketball fanatics, who gathered in an alleyway with a mural of Shaq’s likeness, roared with excitement as he flashed the peace sign

Security guards were deployed to maintain order

DJing has long been a hobby of the basketball player and he has played at world famous music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Imagine and Tomorrowland.

Shaq played for the LA Lakers NBA team from 1996 to 2004, delivering classic performances in their consecutive championship seasons between 2000 and 2003.

After 19 years of retirement, the notoriously outspoken star became a media celebrity, sports commentator, reality star, film actor, rapper and DJ.

On Friday he can be seen at Culture Kings in Sydney.

Shaq’s massive 7’1″ frame made sure even people in the back of the line could see him