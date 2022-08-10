Famke Janssen, 57, shows off her toned arms and legs in a lace crop top and mini skirt

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Famke Janssen was photographed as she got out of the car in New York City on Tuesday morning.

The 57-year-old actress wore a maroon lace crop top and matching miniskirt that revealed her toned arms and legs.

The former Bond girl also wore a black umbrella to keep the sun off her face while adding tinted sunglasses.

Out and about: Famke Janssen was photographed when she got out in New York City on Tuesday morning

Janssen wore a gorgeous burgundy lace dress that showed off her sculpted arms and legs during the outing.

The X-Men franchise star also wore a pair of black leather ballet flats that contrasted well with the dominant color of her outfit.

The performer wore stylish tinted sunglasses and held a small bag over her right shoulder.

Her beautiful jet black hair fell like a waterfall on her shoulders and buttocks as she stepped outside.

Dressed for the weather: Janssen wore a gorgeous burgundy lace dress that showed off her sculpted arms and legs during the outing

Looks good! The performer wore stylish tinted sunglasses and held a small bag over her right shoulder

Janssen is currently preparing for the release of the upcoming action thriller Boy Kills World, in which she will appear.

The film is about a deaf-mute person who escapes into the jungle and is trained in martial arts after his family is murdered.

According to Deadlinethe actress first applied to appear in the position last March.

The film’s cast will be led by Bill Skarsgard, with Sharlto Copley, Andrew Koji and Jessica Rothe also set to make an appearance.

Hard at work: Janssen is currently preparing for the release of the upcoming action thriller Boy Kills World, in which she will appear

Samara Weaving was initially slated to star in the film, although she later dropped out of the project.

Producer Alex Lebovici gave a statement to Deadline describing Boy Kills World as “rich in unique and exciting characters.”

The entertainment industry figure went on to express his excitement at the opportunity to partner with the artists who signed up to appear on the project.

Ready to go: According to Deadline, the actress first signed up to appear in the upcoming feature last March; she is seen in January

“The cast we’ve put together is an amazing lineup of talents who are perfect for the roles they’ve taken on. We look forward to working with them to bring this story to life,” he said.

The physical production of the upcoming film already started in Cape Town last February.

Boy Kills World has not yet been given an official release date.