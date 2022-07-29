Family’s theory on missing Ben Chisholm despite him vanishing on Magnetic Island 17 days ago

The family of a young man who went missing on a tropical island in northern Queensland nearly three weeks ago has refused to accept that he may be dead and is furious at the police who they say are giving him up.

Kaylene Bell, a family friend of the missing Ben Chisholm, said his mother and sisters share a strong feeling that the “deeply spiritual” but bush-savvy 22-year-old lives somewhere on Magnetic Island.

They fear that he has fallen into a crevice and will become trapped after breaking a bone.

Ben, who lives on the island, disappeared on July 13 and was last seen wandering toward trails leading into dense undergrowth.

The waters around the island are known to be home to saltwater crocodiles and tiger sharks.

“We all feel like he’s still alive…none of us feel like he’s dead,” Ms Bell, known to the family as “Auntie,” told the Daily Mail Australia.

“He grew up in the bush all his life, camped in and around the bush, he’s not stupid… he’s seen lots of survival shows, knows how to get out of landmarks, find food and water.

“We all feel like he’s probably stuck somewhere, shoved into a crevice, broke a bone and can’t get up.”

Ms Bell said his mother Jackie Burgess, from Victoria, and sister Shiralee Rosario, who lives next door to Ben on Magnetic Island, are anxious as they await news but are confident he will be found.

She said Mr Chisholm had been experiencing mental health issues and that his behavior the day before he went missing was not normal, but insisted that “he would not intentionally do this to his mother or sisters.”

Chisholm was accosted by police after neighbors complained when he randomly knocked on residents’ doors in Nelly Bay on Magnetic Island.

Other than that, Ms Bell said, he showed “no signs of strangeness.”

‘Ben is a nice and happy person, a beautiful soul, very empathetic and spiritual. I’m sure he’s talking to the ghosts, if he’s got the ghost, he’ll ask for help,” she said.

The day after he lost his hat and some clothes were found, and a few days later his jacket and shorts.

Ms Bell said the family had no explanation, but ruled out drugs playing a role – “he’s not getting involved.”

She said Ben’s traumatized sister, Ms Rosario, was “angry and frustrated” with the Queensland Police Department for the way they are treating the family and handling the search.

“I just spoke to Shiralee, she’s really angry and frustrated,” Mrs. Bell said.

SES volunteers have spent up to 80 hours each searching for Ben Chisholm in the past 10 days

“She had an officer call her and said they’re scaling back the search even further. Then he hung up because he said she was talking about him.

“But she spoke of him out of frustration at trying to be heard and get answers.”

Ms. Bell said the family is grateful for the searches so far — which involved a total of 80 people on July 20 and 21, including police, the SES, rural fire brigades, national parks and wildlife and even army cadets.

But the family believe that the Queensland Police Department has reduced the search prematurely, as they are convinced Ben is still alive.

“Search efforts have been scaled back with minimal resources, with a focus on investigative results as the search for Ben Chisholm continues on Magnetic Island,” Acting Inspector Mark Camilleri told the Daily Mail Australia.

On Friday, Ms Bell said police were marking the prospect of ending the search.

She said the family is angry that the police are considering stopping the search.

They also accused the police of not allowing volunteers into search areas because they had not undergone specialized security training.

“We are blocked from letting volunteers go everywhere. We have specialist climbers on hand to assist but they have been turned down,” Ms Bell said.

Ms Rosario has been posting constant updates on social media to thank searchers and urged more people to join the search as official numbers have dropped.

Two days ago she posted: ‘We are still calling SES volunteers who can help find Ben. We have a number of specialist high-rise/cliff experts who have answered our plea.’

Craig, a volunteer seeker and local kayaker, who has streamed live videos of his hunt for Mr. Chisholm on TikTok, also believes that Mr. Chisholm is still alive.

“There is water, there is food, like Burdekin plums” in the bush on Magnetic Island, he said.

‘There are many unanswered questions’ [but] I think we’re very close, guys, so have faith, we’ll do this, we’ll bring him back home,” Craig said in a video posted Friday.

The mystery of what happened to Mr Chisholm has only grown since he went missing 17 days ago.

Ms Bell said the family does not share the new theory that Mr Chisholm may have left the island on a yellow Polycraft tender boat that went missing around the same time as he.

“The boat theory is being looked at, but none of us feel like it has anything to do with him,” she said.

Daily Mail Australia approached Queensland Police for comment.