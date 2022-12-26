Family’s ‘hearts are broken’ as a murder victim, 51, died after being attacked in a pub

The family of a man who died after being attacked in a pub days before Christmas said their “heart is broken” by the murder.

Dave Peck, 51, was attacked inside the Lamb and Lion pub in Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, shortly after 6:40pm on Friday.

Today, his relatives issued a statement, they said: ‘Our hearts are broken. Dave is and always will be a much loved partner, father, son and brother.

You have been taken away from your family and friends too soon.

The victim was named as Dave Peck (pictured). His family said: ‘Our hearts are broken. Dave is and always will be a much loved partner, father, son and brother.

Alfred Turner, 44, has been arrested and charged with murder after Peck died at the Lamb and Lion pub in Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, shortly after 6.30pm on Friday (December 23).

“As we try to come to terms with our sudden and devastating loss, we as a family ask for privacy at this extremely difficult time.”

Alfred Turner, 44, was arrested and charged with murder shortly after Mr. Peck’s death.

He was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a sharp article in public.

Police were called to the seaside town pub but Mr Peck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The official cause of his death has not yet been released by the police.

Turner was charged yesterday on Christmas Day and is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates Court today.

An Essex Police spokesman said yesterday: ‘A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a man following an incident at a pub in Westcliff.

“We were called to inform us that a man had been attacked inside the Lamb and Lion on Station Road at around 6:40pm on Friday (December 23).

Alfred Turner, 44, of Station Road, Westcliff, was arrested in the Pier Hill area a short time later.

He has now been charged with murder, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and possession of a sharp article in a public place.

He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates Court on Monday 26 December.

“We continue to appeal to anyone who has seen or heard anything, who we haven’t spoken to, to come forward.”

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crimes Bureau, called for anyone with information or images of the incident to come forward.

She added: ‘My thoughts and condolences are with the victim’s family at what will be a very difficult time.

Our investigation is in its early stages and we are still working to establish the circumstances that led to the incident.

“The victim was mugged inside a busy pub at a time when many people would have been around and seen what happened.

I need anyone who was in the pub and saw the incident or what led up to it to contact us.

Anyone with information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage can contact police citing incident 1076 of December 23.