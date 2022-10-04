Family’s Byron Bay Airbnb home was a building site, leaving them stranded

A family of 15 was left stranded on the side of the road after rocking up to what they thought was a great Airbnb, only to find it in the middle of a major renovation.

Four families had booked the home together at Suffolk Park in Byron Bay, northern NSW, but when they arrived last Wednesday they found a ‘shell’ of a home.

A dustbin was seen near the front door, while the living room was completely empty and without floorboards, with brooms and a ladder set up inside.

The kitchen consisted of a stove and two cupboards that were not connected to anything.

A dirty sheet was seen draped over the cupboards and there was no paint on the walls.

The sister of the woman who booked the home, Renee, said the house had been booked for a week for 12 adults and three toddlers.

‘My family turned up for this today. A completely empty home, in the middle of a massive renovation,’ Renee wrote alongside a video of the house shared to TikTok.

‘No warning and when they called you for help you (Airbnb) accused them of lying, wouldn’t help find somewhere else to stay and wouldn’t give them a refund.

‘You left 12 people and 3 children under 3 literally standing on the side of the road.’

Pictures of the listing on Airbnb show a completely renovated home complete with a pool and outdoor living area, but in reality it was worlds apart.

After initially hearing from the booking platform, the families were eventually told they would receive a 30 percent refund for three nights of their reservation — which was $816, meaning the house cost $6343 in total.

The family managed to find a last minute place to stay, but have had to pay almost double what they originally paid.

‘It makes absolutely no sense. The family had to spend almost double the original reservation to get a last-minute booking in one of the only available seats left, Renee said.

The family found out on Monday, almost a week after arriving, that they would be getting a full refund, but the delayed response from Airbnb and the lack of communication at all from the owner has put a big damper on their trip.

‘We will never book through them again. We understand that mistakes happen, but their response has been terrible and lacks any compassion,” Renee said.

Renee says that while the owners were at fault, the response from the online platform was disappointing and they did not help find alternative accommodation.

The reservation was made six months ago, and not once did the owners fail to tell the family that renovations had been done, Renee said.

Renee told Daily Mail Australia that they have since been offered reimbursement for the cost of their replacement accommodation.

An Airbnb spokesperson said: ‘We were disappointed to hear about this experience and have fully refunded the guest and provided rebooking assistance.

‘We have taken appropriate action against the host while we investigate further and have contacted the guest to provide further support. In the rare event something is not as expected upon arrival for a stay, our Community Support team is on hand 24/7 to help.

“Our team is very focused on ensuring that every stay is a positive experience for guests, hosts and the wider community.

‘That’s why this year we introduced AirCover for guests, the most comprehensive protection on travel, included free of charge with every stay. AirCover is designed directly into the Airbnb app and website, allowing guests to contact an agent and raise questions for our team to investigate.’