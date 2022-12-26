Family tragedy strikes Jacinta Price when one of her closest relatives dies just days after Christmas

Jacinta Price has lost a dear family member just days after Christmas.

The senator from the Country’s Liberal Party said her cousin Regina, who is not much older than her, tragically passed away on Tuesday.

The heartbreaking news comes just days after Price revealed that Regina was “waiting patiently in her hospice bed” and would soon “peacefully escape the world of the living.”

She said that her beloved cousin had asked her family not to be sad but to hold each other tight as Christmas approached.

“Even in these past few days, all he wants to do is remind us of the beautiful and fun times we’ve shared together,” the senator wrote on Facebook on Friday.

She shared a photo of her and Regina from when they were kids and said she felt blessed to have spent time with her cousin in recent days.

‘There’s so much I’ve learned from her in the last few days. Moments that cannot be understood in any other way, ”she wrote.

‘She remembers taking care of my children when they were little and the joy it brought her. In fact, all her stories are about the way she gave us the ones she loved and how this brought her the greatest joy,” she wrote.

“What will be most memorable to me is that when she peacefully slips from the world of the living, her love will remain as a constant, unwavering glow,” she said.

Senator Price shared a simple message with her supporters before the holidays.

“This Christmas, I hope that love can play a lasting role in their lives,” he said.

Senator Price shared a photo of her and Regina from when they were little girls and said she felt blessed to have spent time with her cousin during her final days.

Facebook users were quick to share a heartfelt message of support for the senator.

“Jacinta, what a beautiful cousin you are with such beautiful public words,” wrote one.

‘What a remarkable woman, she obviously runs in the family. Thinking of you and your family during this difficult time,” said another.

‘Your character content is fully displayed in this truly beautiful message. Thoughts and prayers with Regina, you and your family,” a third commented.

Senator Price has shared with her supporters many times how important her family is, recently posting a photo of her nephew inside his office.

‘When your nephew comes to do an internship in your office and brings his sense of humor! I love your work Jasper’, he wrote on Instagram.

The senator added the hashtags #SenatorAunty and #MakingWorkFun.

She has also posted a photo with her own aunt and her little sister.

“When you meet your aunt and little sister in Bunnings on a Sunday you have to get a hug because who knows you might get another one,” she wrote alongside a photo of the women in a big hug.

Senator Price’s mother is Bess Price, a former Northern Territory Liberal minister, and the two share a close bond.