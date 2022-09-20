Family torn apart after father throws his 14-year-old daughter’s gift from grandma in the bin

A worried dad has revealed how he lied to his mother-in-law and risked a row with his wife to protect his 14-year-old from her grandmother’s cruel body shaming.

Taking to Reddit, the 42-year-old said he gave his mother-in-law a fake address when she wanted to send her daughter a ‘two sizes too small’ baton string dress – a decision he claims was deliberate.

He explained that the woman had given his daughter a ‘diet’ book when she was 12, leaving the youngster ‘devastated’ and ‘too scared to eat her dinner’.

‘Our daughter is a healthy girl. She is very active, diligent and most importantly happy, he said.

A worried dad has revealed how he lied to his mother-in-law and risked a row with his wife to protect his 14-year-old from her grandmother’s cruel body shaming

‘Her grandmother thinks she’s not reaching her ‘full potential’, whatever that means, and thinks she’ll be on the front of magazines if she can just lose weight.

“Since she made these views clear to me, I have made it my mission to block any unsupervised contact, and this includes gifts,” he explained.

The father thought his fake address scheme would work – but the package was promptly returned to the grandmother, who was furious.

“I couldn’t guarantee I’d be home to pick up presents and my daughter would open something addressed to her,” he said.

The plan fell through a few weeks after his daughter’s birthday.

‘Both she and my wife were furious and my wife changed the address I gave her before. Grandma insisted that it was a completely innocent package.’

On the day the birthday present arrived, the father made sure he was home – and was furious when he opened it.

Inside was a baton twirling uniform which would have been the perfect gift as the sport is one of the youngster’s hobbies, but it was ‘at least’ two sizes too small.

‘I sat my wife down with the stupid thing in front of us and said it was clearly on purpose, which my wife refuses to acknowledge. Now she and her mom are even more mad at me because I threw the uniform in the neighbor’s trash,’ he wrote.

Thousands of people praised the father for protecting his daughter and slammed the grandmother for her behavior, many even calling it abuse.

Vote Who is wrong? The father! 0 votes

Grandma and Mom! 7 votes

“I applaud you standing up and protecting your daughter,” one man said.

“Grandma seems determined to psychologically harm your daughter, despite your best efforts to be a responsible parent,” chimed in another.

“You are doing your best to protect your daughter from an aggressive and abusive grandmother,” confirmed a third.

Others slapped the girl’s mother for not standing up to her mother.

‘You don’t have a MIL problem. You have a wife problem. It’s time you and your wife had an honest discussion about how she feels about your daughter’s weight,’ one woman said.

‘OP has a HUGE problem at home if the wife agrees or treats this 14 year old girl like grandma. Grandma and wife are fine with giving this 14-year-old teenager insecurities, eating disorders and needing years of therapy,” added another.

“This is the kind of maternal neglect that ends up with children turning to self-harm. It needs to be addressed quickly and firmly,” added another.

While some said the mother probably doesn’t see the harm in her mother’s behavior because she is ‘so used to it’.

The father said he threw the gift away – sparking outrage from his wife and her mother

“The wife is probably the first victim of the MIL’s diet culture brainwashing, which I suspect is why the wife has a hard time seeing the actions as harmful as they are,” said one woman.

“I think the wife needs some compassion, but also therapy and self-reflection to start unpacking some of her own issues/experiences with MIL and her jerks,” she added.

Some people said they had similar experiences with their own women in their lives.

‘I have spent my life with a mother who sees my weight as a problem, a sign that she failed and about the worst in the world. She’s getting a little better, but I’m in my 40s. I starved/purged myself until I couldn’t lie on my stomach because my hip bones stuck out too far and I still “wasn’t skinny enough to have an eating disorder,” said one woman.

Some people sided with the wife and told the father that he should have communicated with her before carrying out his plans.