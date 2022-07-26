Family to hire private investigator to help solve mystery Adelaide disappearance of Colleen South

A private detective is called in in hopes of solving the horrifying disappearance of a grandmother who disappeared after a car accident.

Colleen South was last officially seen alive in Renown Park, in the inner north of Adelaide, on July 1 at around 3.30pm, driving away in her silver Hyundai Getz hatchback.

Her damaged car and belongings were discovered days later in Wycheproof, in northern Victoria, including her diary with a handwritten note saying ‘help me please’.

Her desperate family now hopes to raise $10,000 through a… GoFundMe page in hopes of hiring a sleuth to continue the search.

Ms South’s relative, Courtney Rose, now claims that a witness saw Ms South alone in her car in the Victorian town of Ninyeunook, on Jeruk River Road, between 3pm and 3:30pm on Sunday 3rd July – two days after her official last sighting in Adelaide.

“The description of the driver obtained by the witness matches that of Colleen South,” Ms Rose stated on the fundraiser page.

A farmer found her 2006 Hyundai Getz hatchback abandoned at 4pm that same day in Bunguluke, near Wycheproof in Victoria.

Victoria Police returned to the remote area last week to continue the search for the 58-year-old after initially leaving it.

They were joined by Mrs. South’s family and friends, who have continued to scour the area for clues.

All the money raised through the GoFundMe page will be used to hire a private detective and help with expenses while Ms. South’s loved ones continue to search for her.

Daily Mail Australia revealed last week that Ballarat mother Karen Gilligan’s car was found abandoned in Wycheproof in March 2010, stunned the police and her four children.

She was last seen throwing fuel into her car on March 26, 2010 — the day after her family reported her disappearance.

What happened to her remains a mystery to this day, with Mrs Gilligan’s skull being found two years later 30km away on the banks of the River Avoca in Charlton.

As in the case of Ms. South, the police at the time did not classify Ms Gilligan’s disappearance and death as suspicious.

Mrs. South’s hectic family believes their loved one’s disappearance is deliberate.

Her belongings, which were a short distance from her wrecked car, included a crumpled map that appeared to indicate she was on her way to Swan Hill – about 100 miles north of Wycheproof.

Shotgun shells had been found at Mrs South’s last known location, which police dismissed as the remains of fox hunters.

Relatives believe Ms. South may have been misled by a signpost, which mistakenly led her along the lonely road where her car was left with airbags deployed.

WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT THE LATEST MOVEMENTS OF COLLEEN SOUTH CCTV footage captured Ms South visiting a Liquorland in St Agnes around 11:50am on 2 July, with police thinking she was then on her way to rural northern Victoria. The last reported sighting was made the following day, when a witness saw her behind the wheel of her Hyundai Getz in Ninyeunook, 267 km north of Melbourne. About an hour later, a farmer noticed Mrs South’s car parked under a tree on the side of Mackies Road, 16 miles away in Bunguluke. Two days later, the farmer called the police after realizing that the car had crashed into a ditch and sustained damage, with airbags deployed. Ms South’s belongings were found about 20 meters from the car, including her handbag, wallet, keys and a diary. On Saturday, the group found Mrs South’s essential medication, trampled grass, a pen, footprints and a recently lit campfire. Mrs. South is described as 154 cm tall with a heavy build, green eyes and brown hair. She was last seen in blue jeans and a black and white striped shirt.

It remains unclear why Mrs South would have detoured so far south to reach Swan Hill, which lies just south of the New South Wales border.

Although Ms South had a cell phone with her, it was believed to be in poor condition and has not “pinged” a cell phone tower since her disappearance.

Ms South’s niece, Australian actress Farah Mak, told Daily Mail Australia that the map was specific to the Swan Hill area.

“She has other relatives in Swan Hill, so we think she went that way,” she said.

Ms Mak said locals claimed that a sign in the direction where the grandmother’s car was found erroneously indicated that Swan Hill was that way.

It is a problem that has been repeatedly raised with the municipality in vain.

“It’s a sign that Swan Hill is saying this way, but you can’t. It sends you off track, so chances are that’s what happened,” Ms Mak said.

Ms Mak will continue their search on Tuesday along with family members and parts of the Wycheproof community.

The Victoria Police Department is also setting up an information caravan in the hopes that the public could come forward.

Obviously Mrs South locked her car and walked about 20 yards away to rest under a tree before disappearing without a trace.

Photos taken from the crime scene also indicate that Ms. South had taken Aripiprazole – a drug primarily used in the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Ms. Mak said that while her aunt struggled with depression and anxiety, she had never expressed suicidal thoughts or made previous attempts.

“It wouldn’t have been unusual for her to take a few days off to relax, but she would always let Veronica (her daughter) know. That’s the part that doesn’t fit the character,” she said.

As the days and weeks drag on, Mrs. South’s family is desperate for someone to provide information to help locate her.

Anyone who sees Colleen or has any information is urged to contact the Police or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.

