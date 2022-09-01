‘Family time is precious’: Formula 1 team boss Christian Horner opens up about his marriage to Geri

<!–

Christian Horner is candid about his marriage to Spice Girl Geri and the struggles he faces from working outside the home for a long time.

The Formula 1 team boss, 48, married the singer, 50, in 2015 and they share a son named Monty, five.

In an interview with Tatler, the Drive To Survive star admitted that “family time is precious” when he can take time off the race track and travel home.

Speaking about how Geri, aka Ginger Spice, feels about his career, he said: “She understands that it’s basically like being on a tour. There are many parallels between what I do and what she has done in her career.

“There’s a perception that it’s all very glamorous, but it really isn’t. It’s a lot of nights away from home – from track to hotel to track to hotel.’

On spending more time at home, Christian added: “For me, family time is precious and you have to be disciplined. I’ve become much better at being really present when I’m at home, not allowing work.’

Geri also shares daughter Bluebell with her screenwriter ex Sacha Gervasi, whom she dated in 2005.

The pair recently began work to create 14 stables at their Oxfordshire home, but Ginger Spice and the Red Bull team boss have now been forced to apply for retroactive approval.

If approved, the barn will simply be an asset to their sprawling estate which already includes a boating lake and indoor pool.

Christian’s path to the top of the Formula 1 management ladder started behind the wheel, as a talented young racer.

The driver gave up the wheel to continue his management career, took over Red Bull in 2005 and became a familiar face in the Formula 1 world.

The popular Formula 1 documentary series Drive to Survive has been renewed by Netflix for a fifth and sixth season.

Since the show’s start in 2019, it has become one of the streaming service’s most popular shows, with season four, which spans the dramatic 2021 season, reaching number one in 33 different countries.

Of the show, Christian said: “It brings a younger audience to F1, with many, many more female viewers as well. But it also brings with it a side of sport that is a bit polarizing, which you see in football or other sports.’

As he progressed in his career, Christian added: “I am still extremely motivated by what I do. I am still relatively young. I am currently the youngest team principal in the sport. And I still have a burning competitiveness in me.

“So I want to meet that first. I guess you can never say never, but for the foreseeable future I’m very focused on what I’m doing with Red Bull.”

“I’m lucky enough to get paid for what I do because I love it. But it’s like anything you do, you just try to do it the best you can.

Check out the full article in the October issue of Tatler, available via digital download and on newsstands starting Thursday, September 1.