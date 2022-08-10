Family Sues Brooklyn Funeral Home Over Claims Maggot Crawled Out Of Lover’s Eye Before Service

<!–

A family sues a Brooklyn funeral home for improperly preserving the body of their daughter, who was so poorly cared for that a maggot crawled out of one of her eyes.

Regina Christophe, 42, died of natural causes on June 24.

Her body was not collected from the coroner’s office until June 28 by morticians from the McManus Funeral Home, and her funeral did not take place until July 9.

The delay was intended to allow Florida relatives to travel to New York City to attend.

By the time Regina was buried on July 9, her family says her face had “melted.” Above can be shown the dirty clothes she was placed in. DailyMail.com has chosen not to show the woman’s face

But by the time the service took place, her body had decayed so badly that her mother says her face had “melted” and a maggot was crawling out of one of her eyes.

Regina’s mom, Chantel Jean, says her daughter looked like a ‘monster’ by the time she died

The family is now suing McManus Funeral Home for failing to provide the services they were paid for when they were hired.

In an interview with News 12, Regina’s mother Chantel said her daughter looked like a “monster” when it came time to bury her.

“Her face looked like it had collapsed. It actually looks like it was burned as fake skin was like she melted off her face, an eye worm came out of her eye.

“The last image I saw was a monster in the coffin.

“An animal deserves a better burial than what my daughter got,” she added.

She claims that the first time she tried to see her daughter, the funeral home told her she couldn’t because they didn’t get her dressed.

The next time she tried, Jean claimed the house had told her no because she wasn’t embalmed.

McManus Funeral Home in Brooklyn, New York, said it was doing ‘the best they could’ to preserve woman’s corpse

She says she didn’t see her daughter until the day of the funeral.

Graphic photos shared by the family show her stained shirt and ill-maintained face.

The owner of McManus Funeral Home told News 12 that he believed his staff “warned” the family enough about what she would look like.

“I thought I gave them a fair warning… we tried our best,” he said.

Family attorney Kurt Robertson said the family deserved better.

“Without a doubt, there should be an investigation. I’ve never seen anything like it.’