Family slams TV presenters who moved disabled woman ‘out the way’ in queue to see the Queen

A family has berated Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for allegedly pushing a woman in a wheelchair out of the way during their controversial visit to see the Queen in state.

Mia Froggatt took to Twitter to share her anger at her disabled mother being sidelined by This Morning’s presenters trying to be on time for the 10am time.

She posted a photo of the couple, writing: ‘This is a photo taken yesterday by my sister’s husband after standing in line for 13+ hours with my sister, their 10-year-old daughter and my disabled mother. .

Mrs Froggatt claims that her mother was “tweaked out of the way” so that Mr Schofield and Mrs Willoughby could stand in line. She claims they haven’t even thanked the family, who waited more than 13 hours, for moving.

“My mom got kicked out of @hollywills and @schofe so they could #queuejumpers without even a thank you #schofieldgate #queuejumping.”

Another witness said, “There was no film crew when they passed us. They were heading for a side entrance. The boy in front of us started a conversation with them as they walked by. Holly took off her mask for a photo.’

The names of the ITV stars were not on the accreditation list when they went to pay their respects to Her Majesty, The Mail on Sunday revealed. However, a spokesperson for the network claimed that the pair had “full accreditation” organized by the This Morning team and that “claims otherwise are not true.”

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby’s names weren’t even on the accreditation list when they made their controversial visit to see the Queen in state, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.

ITV insisted it would not provide the personal contact details of any on-screen talent to the authorities at the Palace of Westminster – and so instead were the email addresses of program editor Martin Frizell and another member of the production staff, who accompanied them, used.

The furore started on Friday, September 16, when the presenters’ approach was contrasted the same day with that of football legend David Beckham (pictured). The former England captain waited in line for nearly 14 hours to pay his respects to the Queen, despite being offered a pass by a Member of Parliament to join the queue

The TV presenters created a ‘hoo-ha’ when they showed up with two colleagues at Westminster Hall nine days ago for what they said they were reporting for This Morning, a source involved in processing the media list said.

The weeks-long fallout from the incident — which spawned hundreds of jokes online at their expense — has sparked rival briefing wars, with relations between the presenters now strained.

Miss Willoughby is also believed to be unhappy that ITV didn’t step in to support her sooner, and there has been speculation – since denied – that she could be leaving the show.

In what’s the latest twist in an amazing line-jumping lineup, their production team’s names were used instead to help them gain entry.

Since The Mail on Sunday released details of social media opposition to the couple last week, more than 70,500 members of the public have signed a petition calling for them to be removed from This Morning.

The source involved in the media listing told The Mail on Sunday: ‘When they got there their names weren’t on the list so there was some discussion and – after some back and forth – Phil and Holly were allowed entry and ushered in. by means of. The whole thing caused a bit of a hoo-ha.’

Neither Frizell nor the other man accompanied the couple to Westminster Hall, where they stood in the press room for 25 minutes.

The furore began on Friday, September 16, when the presenters’ approach contrasted that same day with that of football legend David Beckham. The former England captain waited nearly 14 hours in line to pay his respects to the Queen, despite being given a pass from a Member of Parliament to join the queue. Good Morning presenter Susanna Reid also received praise for waiting seven hours with her mother to walk past the coffin.

Social media has mercilessly ridiculed Miss Willoughby and Mr Schofield, leaving both in tears, that much is clear. Sources say they ‘wish they hadn’t gone there’ as the episode appears to have tarnished their once squeaky clean reputation

…and now the butt of social media ridicule If Holly and Phil thought the frenzy over their queuing would soon subside, they weren’t counting on social media. Hundreds of memes have appeared on sites like Twitter criticizing the couple for queuing up to see the queen in state. And while many express their anger at the presenters, others – like the one here – make them a figure of fun, which may sting even more.

After being spotted on the official camera feed at the venue, the pair said they were there to shoot a segment for This Morning’s show, which was set to air four days later.

No TV crews were allowed in other than the official feed.

Seniors at ITV are also seething. Michael Jermey, the station’s director of news and current affairs, and his team for years painstakingly planned their coverage of the Queen’s death and subsequent funeral.

Some are furious that their hard work is being overshadowed by Mr Schofield, 60, and Miss Willoughby, 41.

A well-placed journalist said: ‘People don’t talk about our fantastic news output. They’re talking about Phil and Holly, who decided to join at the last minute.”

Their anger is echoed by the couple’s bosses at ITV’s entertainment department. A source said: ‘They didn’t have to be there for the clip they were showing on TV. They didn’t have to be in the building for what they ended up showing on television.’

The reference is to an 11-minute clip that aired at the start of the program last Tuesday. In a recap of events, Miss Willoughby showed photos of her three children laying flowers at Buckingham Palace, as well as a letter her daughter Belle wrote to the late monarch. It has been described by some colleagues as ‘indulgent’.

The pre-recorded segment ended with the couple on Westminster Bridge discussing the visit. ‘It was one of the most profound moments of my life,’ said Mr Schofield.

The images in Westminster Hall are from the official feed as media were not allowed to film inside. Miss Willoughby, who did the voiceover for the clip, ended by saying they were there “to cover the event for millions of people who haven’t been able to make it to Westminster.” Many at ITV questioned the strategy, but sources close to Miss Willoughby said she ‘fought all to say her part and set the record straight’.

Last week it took almost 24 hours for ITV to defend itself against the presenters, declaring they were there to report, along with journalists and broadcasters. But Miss Willoughby had had enough of waiting.

Her attorney Stephen Shotnes of Fitzrovia law firm Simons Muirhead Burton reminded journalists that it would be misleading and defamatory to suggest that his client had been doing anything other than work.

There are some at ITV who are suspicious of the broadcasting slowness. One said, “We were very surprised that no one upstairs was involved in closing it quickly.”

The channel’s staff would “find the whole thing absolutely hilarious.” Some presenters who have worked with Mr Schofield – and have not gotten along with him – also enjoy his troubles.

Some ITV chiefs are also wondering if the pair’s brilliance has faded as they reach their 13th year as a duo.

They are aware that their popularity is declining. Miss Willoughby is seen as ‘too perfect’ and ‘unrelatable’, while Mr Schofield is seen as ‘smug’.

Commenting on the issuance of the passes, ITV said last night: ‘The accreditation was organized for Phillip and Holly by the This Morning production team and while it was absolutely clear at the time of booking that Phillip and Holly would be on hand to report for This Morning In the morning we would never share personal contact details of any of our on-screen talents and so instead were given the email addresses of the production members accompanying Phillip and Holly on the day.”