Family reveals how Central Coast Good Samaritan Rob Seddon was attacked helping car crash victim

However, he, his son and his son-in-law were then attacked by a group of men

Rob Seddon, 63, went to help after a 17-year-old crashed outside his home

A 17-year-old driver drove a Toyota Corolla into a parked caravan in front of Rob Seddon’s home around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday night.

Mr Seddon is trained in first aid and instinctively went to help the driver but was attacked by a gang of teenagers.

Rob’s daughter Laura Seddon said: 7News there are no words for what happened and wants the perpetrators to be held accountable.

Rob Seddon was flown to hospital before undergoing brain surgery after being cowardly beaten by a group of thugs

Mr Seddon’s family has begged for the guilty to be locked up

‘We are begging. We want these people to be put away,’ Laura said.

A group of men approached Rob and a coward struck him in a violent confrontation causing him to fall backwards and hit his head, knocking him unconscious.

“I remember them coming, sprinting to Daddy and literally within a second Daddy was on the ground,” Laura said.

Rob was seriously injured in the attack and was flown to John Hunter Hospital, where he underwent brain surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.

He remains in intensive care and cannot breathe unaided.

After the attackers took down Rob, they went after his son Kyle and his = friend Nathan, leaving both boys bloodied and bruised.

It is clear that the police have identified the suspects and that charges will be brought in the coming days.

After the king beat Rob, the group of men attacked his son Kyle (right) and his friend Nathan (left).

A 17-year-old driver crashed a Toyota Corolla into a parked caravan (pictured) on the Central Coast, outside Rob Seddon’s home

A GoFundMe page was set up for the ‘good samaritan’ Rob who has raised over $16,000.

“Rob is a loving husband/father/brother/uncle/friend and did not provoke this senseless attack on himself and his family,” reads the page.

“Your kind donations will be used to help with Rob’s ongoing medical expenses as his condition is still critical and the prognosis and length of recovery is unknown.

“We hope that with your help, we can ease the financial burden of this act of violence on our sister Angela, niece Lara and cousin Kyle so they can focus on his recovery.”