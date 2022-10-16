Family reveal how their chihuahua was mauled to death by two dogs

<!–

A family has revealed how their beloved three-year-old Chihuahua was killed by two ‘cruel’ dogs on an early morning walk.

Tracey Logan, 51, was walking her chihuahua Belle on Wednesday morning when two dogs ran around the corner and attacked her pet.

Her dog suffered a punctured lung and died at the scene in Seacroft, Leeds, around 5:45 am.

Belle (pictured) suffered a punctured lung and died at the scene in Seacroft, Leeds, around 5:45 am.

Mrs. Logan called her dog her “little girl” and said she was irreplaceable.

She said: They followed us around the corner and then they started attacking Belle.

“She didn’t make a sound, they just started attacking her. They pulled her from my arms.

“They bit her and shook her like she was some kind of chew toy. Hours later, an Akita was seriously injured, possibly with a broken leg, and the owner was bitten.

‘I think the dogs are used for hunting. I don’t blame the dogs, I blame the owner, they are trained for that.

“What if it had been a kid with a dog, or a baby kicking his paws?”

Neighbors came to her aid, but Belle could not be saved.

Ms. Logan, who works for a medical supplier, rushed the dog to the vets, but she was already dead.

She plans to take the owner through small claims court and said police took photos of the dogs before returning them to the owner.

She said, “It was a cruel, horrible, devastating attack.

“I don’t want anyone to have to go through that. She was absolutely adorable, I called her my ‘fur baby’ and ‘little girl’.

“It’s just awful without her. Everyone who met her loved her. She had such a big character for such a small dog.’

“Our house is so quiet and empty without her because she was involved in everything we did.

The mother of two was concerned that the two dogs – which she claimed were crossbreeds and part Bedlington Terriers – were being used for urban hunting when they attacked Belle (pictured)

“If we were watching TV she would sit next to you or if you were cooking she would stand in the kitchen at our feet to see what she could get.

“She was my first thought in the morning and my last at night.

“She would have been with us for another 10 or 13 years. She didn’t deserve this.’

In a separate attack hours later, the two dogs jumped on a Japanese Akita and reportedly broke one of its legs.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: ‘At 5:54 am on Wednesday 12 October, police received a report of two stray dogs attacking another dog on Eastdean Bank, Seacroft, causing fatal injuries.

Officers were on hand to secure the dogs and identify their owners. An investigation is underway.’