Family representative: Hamlin’s recovery is moving in a positive direction

ORCHARD PARK, NY (AP) — Damar Hamlin’s recovery is moving in “the positive direction” two days after Buffalo Bills security collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player’s marketing representative said Wednesday.

“We all remain optimistic,” Jordon Rooney, a family spokesperson who described himself as a close friend of the player, told The Associated Press by phone. He said he was unable to comment further on Hamlin’s status at the request of his family not to provide details.

The Bills said on Wednesday that Hamlin remained hospitalized in critical condition, but showed signs of improvement on Tuesday and overnight. They said he was expected to remain in intensive care while his medical team continued to monitor and treat him.

Rooney said Hamlin’s family remained positive and supported by the global support the sophomore Bills player has received since his heart stopped and he was resuscitated on the field before being loaded into an ambulance and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center was transported.

“They’re delighted now,” Rooney said. “Damar is still their primary concern. But for them, they are always looking at how to turn a slightly disturbing situation into a good one. The recovery from this will be incredible for him and his family.

Rooney’s update came after Hamlin’s uncle, Dorrian Glenn, told numerous media outlets on Tuesday evening that there were some encouraging signs in his cousin’s progress, such as doctors lowering Hamlin’s oxygen level from 100% to 50%.

“He’s still sedated right now,” Glenn told CNN. “They just want him to have a better chance of recovering better. So they feel that if he’s sedated, his body can heal much faster than if he was awake and potentially cause other complications.

Rooney did say there was a misunderstanding when Glenn said Hamlin had to be resuscitated twice. Rooney said that “is not entirely true”, without going into detail.

The chilling scene of Hamlin’s collapse, played out in front of a North American television audience on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” has put the NFL on hold, with the crucial game suspended indefinitely. The Kansas Chiefs battle with the Bills and Bengals for the number 1 seed in the AFC.

The Bills, who returned to Buffalo early Tuesday, are scheduled to hold team meetings and a walkthrough workout without any media presence on Wednesday. They are expected to resume training on Thursday ahead of their home game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The Patriots also pushed back their media availability to Thursday, noting that the NFL approved giving both teams an extra day “due to these unique circumstances.”

What remains unclear is whether the NFL will reschedule the Bills’ game against the Bengals, which has major implications in determining who wins the AFC race, with the playoffs set to begin Jan. 14.

The Chiefs (13-3) currently hold a half-game lead over Buffalo (12-3), with the Bills holding the tiebreaker after beating Kansas City this season. The Bengals (11-4) are currently the third seed and have also beaten the Chiefs this season.

Players and fans across the NFL rallied to Hamlin’s support, holding vigils in Cincinnati and outside the Bills’ home stadium. The shock of what happened also echoed in Pittsburgh, where 24-year-old Hamlin grew up determined to give back to those in need.

Hamlin was injured in the first quarter when he was punched straight in the chest while making what appeared to be a routine tackle of Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin briefly stood up and straightened his face mask before sinking back.

Hamlin hails from McKees Rocks, a hard scrabble suburb of Pittsburgh, and was selected by Buffalo in the sixth round of the 2021 draft from Pitt. He spent his rookie season limited to special teams roles, taking over the starting job in Week 3 in place of veteran Micah Hyde, who is still sidelined with a neck injury.

Fans, players and NFL owners have made donations to Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation. The foundation’s modest goal of raising $2,500 for a toy drive exceeded $6.3 million as of noon Wednesday afternoon. Patriots owner Robert Kraft donated $18,003, while Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, along with his wife Ciara, contributed $10,000.

“Damar would like to use this to help other people. He would hate it if all his attention was focused on him and there was no positive outcome,” Rooney told reporters at the hospital. “So, I mean, that’s Damar. I mean, his whole life is spent providing and serving other people. That’s just who he is.”

