Family of unarmed black man Chris Kaba who was shot dead by police demand answers from Met

‘Today’s hearing was another step in getting justice for Chris.

Tomorrow, October 5th, it will be exactly one month since Chris was shot and killed by a police officer while sitting unarmed in a car.

Ever since that terrible moment, my family and everyone who knew him has asked one question: WHY?

A month on and we are still very far from getting a proper answer.

But there is something else we want to know that is just as important: WHO IS HELD RESPONSIBLE FOR HIS DEATH?

I’m Chris’s cousin, and today we’re here – as a family – because we want answers to both of these questions.

We need ANSWERS. Not just this family, but the whole of London – the whole country – needs to know how something like this can happen?

How can a young man sitting in a car, unarmed, be shot in the head by the police in London in 2022?

This should never have happened. It must never happen again. We must never accept this as normal. Someone must be held accountable.

We are pleased that this case is being investigated by the IOPC as a homicide investigation and we hope that this will lead to prosecution. But we are concerned by what we have been told about how long it is expected to take.

We do not accept that this process should take longer than other homicide investigations simply because the person who killed Chris is a police officer.

THREE things must now happen:

1. Officers must be questioned under caution immediately.

We’re told that after nearly a month, neither the officer who killed Chris nor any of the other officers involved have been interviewed under caution.

2. A CPS charging decision must be made promptly.

This shouldn’t take months and months. The evidence they need to make that decision should be available within weeks. An urgent decision on criminal charges is essential for this family, and many others, to have confidence in the system that is supposed to bring them justice.

3. The family must be kept up to date with the investigation.

Although we have had positive communication with IOPC, at times our family has had to chase IOPC for information or push them to do what they should be doing already. The best way for the family to have confidence in the process is for the family to be kept closely informed at all stages.

We know there are many, many people who are just as concerned about what happened to Chris as his family and friends are.

For many of them, Chris could have been their son, their brother, their cousin, their friend. In communities across London, what happened to Chris feels very personal. They understand and feel the pain our family is going through.

The family thanks everyone who has supported the campaign for justice. That support has been so important – and it shows that what happened to Chris is something that thousands of people feel is unacceptable.

We are also asking anyone who has any information – people who may have seen something or may have video captured on a camera or phone – to please contact our lawyers and give it to us or contact the IOPC and give it to them. We want to ensure that we have as much evidence as possible so that we have the best chance of securing justice.

My cousin Chris was very much loved by us. His loss is with us every day. He had a bright future ahead of him – his first child was about to be born. That his life was cut short by a police officer is a tragedy.

We will not rest until those responsible for Chris’ death are held fully accountable.’