Family of player called ‘weak dog’ by Ricky Stuart slam Canberra coach – who could be suspended

In the wake of Ricky Stuart’s extraordinary ‘weak gutted dog’ spray at Penrith half Jaeman Salmon, the NRL is considering an unprecedented punishment, which could include suspending the Raiders coach.

After Canberra’s 26-6 loss at home to the Panthers, a stoked Stuart unleashed the now infamous withering spray at Salmon after the five-eighth appeared to kick out Raiders hooker Tom Starling.

Stuart is no stranger to a tirade, much to the chagrin of the NRL. He has amassed about $135,000 in fines since entering coaching in 2002 — including a $20,000 fine for storming out of a press conference in 2015.

The Salmon family released a statement Sunday evening pleading with the NRL to “take action”, condemning Stuart’s strong comments.

Jaeman Salmon has history with Stuart after playing junior rugby league with his son, Jackson

The kick in question occurred 60 minutes into the game, with Salmon’s foot making contact with Starling’s groin as the first tried to get up after being tackled – although it’s certainly not clear if it was intentional.

Stuart didn’t seem to care.

“Where Salmon kicked Tommy (Starling), it’s not on. I had a past with that child (Salmon). I know that boy very well,” he said at the press conference after the game.

“As a kid he was a weak dog and he hasn’t changed now. He’s a weakly stripped dog person now.’

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart faces unprecedented penalty from the NRL for his spray

Ricky Stuart (right) sits next to Raider Elliott Whitehead during Saturday night’s explosive press conference

In the Salmon family statement, distributed by Sam Ayoub, Jaeman’s manager, they questioned Stuart’s claim that he “knew the child well.”

Stuart’s grudge against Jaeman and his family has been simmering for 12 years after an incident at a junior rugby league match.

A “childish act” by Salmon reportedly brought Stuart’s son Jackson to tears during a 2019 match in which Stuart allegedly confronted Salmon.

Salmon’s father reportedly confronted Stuart himself, with the couple having to separate as things got heated – though the Salmon family said they’ve had no contact since.

Jaeman Salmon (center) celebrates his Penrith Panthers debut with family and friends

“We were surprised by Ricky’s claim that he knows Jaeman personally as they haven’t been in touch since Jae was 12 years old,” the statement read.

‘We call on the NRL to take action, because we believe that Jaeman has been wronged in this situation.

“We will follow the proper procedures and have the NRL conduct a thorough investigation,” the statement said.

Speaking of Fox League, Storm legend Cooper Cronk said the family statement put even more pressure on the NRL to go down hard.

“This is getting ugly, that’s why you can’t cross the line… now the Salmon family is standing up for the integrity of their son. And this adds spice to the NRL to get a little heavier,” he said.

Salmon was charged with a first-class misconduct charge and will face a $1000-1500 fine if found guilty.

Jaemon Salmon (unseen, on the ground) faces a top-notch charge for breaching the conduct of Tom Starling (number 14)

Regardless, Stuart’s extraordinary comments were widely condemned, with Phil Gould stating, “I’ve never heard a coach say anything like that at a press conference.”

On Fox League’s post-game coverage, former Bronco Corey Parker was scathing about Stuart’s spray.

“I can’t think of an incident like that in my time where a coach went after a player or said anything about a player,” Parker said.

“Ricky Stuart has been coaching in the game for 20 years… absolutely outrageous comments.”