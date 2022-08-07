Family of murdered Queensland mother Tina Greer denied an inquest into her death

A coroner will deny the family of a young woman murdered by her cycling boyfriend an inquest into her death, despite her daughter’s pleas for justice.

Tina Greer, 32, dropped off her daughter Lili with a friend before continuing to see her on-and-off boyfriend Les ‘Grumpy’ Sharman in January 2012.

She was supposed to be back on the Gold Coast the next day to pick up her now 23-year-old daughter, but she never showed up and hasn’t been seen for over a decade.

Mrs Greer’s car was found three days after she disappeared at the end of a dirt road near the Moogerah Dam with all of her personal belongings inside.

A coroner earlier this year concluded that she died at the hands of Mr Sharman on or about January 18, somewhere in Clumber in the Scenic Rim region of Queensland.

Coroner Christine Roney, however, has turned down her daughter’s request to launch an inquest into her death after more than 10 years of mystery.

Lili Greer (pictured) is on a mission to prove to the coroner’s court that there is public interest in her mother’s death through an online petition

Ms Roney ruled there would be “no general benefit” and there was not enough evidence that Ms Greer’s death could have been prevented.

She acknowledged that the mother of one was not sufficiently supported by authorities as a known victim of domestic violence, but said that even if she had received “more support”, she would not have stopped Sharman.

“I am always obliged to consider the public benefit of an investigation procedure and I cannot see one here based on the current state of the evidence,” Ms Roney wrote in a letter to Lili.

Her daughter argues that by investigating the ways in which her mother was abandoned by others, the deaths of other victims of domestic violence could have been prevented.

“It is in everyone’s interest to prevent domestic violence,” she said Nine.

“There are many issues that can come to light with this case… there are so many things that can change.

“We need a judicial inquiry to help police and other authorities prevent future deaths in similar circumstances.”

Lili recalls seeing Sharman dragging her mother down a hallway and the black eyes she wore after suspected beatings from her occasional boyfriend.

About 17 months before her mother’s death, police responded to a witness statement that Sharman tried to hit her with his ute.

Three months later, officers responded to another report of Mrs. Greer running down the street screaming and bleeding.

However, when questioned by police, Ms Greer denied that Sharman had assaulted her, saying that her bruised and swollen face was the result of a lawn mowing accident.

The report also stated that Sharman threatened to kill her if she tried to leave him.

In her letter to Lili, Ms. Roney wrote that even if her mother had received “more support,” she might not have left Sharman and his abuse.

“While it may seem logical to do so, emotions and attachment are rarely rational,” she wrote.

However, Lili refused to give up hope and started a petition with more than 18,000 signatures to help her family “get the justice we deserve.”

“I was only 13 when I lost my mother and I’ve been looking for answers for ten years now. We need a judicial inquiry to explain the cause of death and shed light on the unsolved suspicious circumstances,” she wrote.

It’s no secret that Australia is facing a domestic violence crisis. The institutions designed to protect us cannot guarantee our security.

“The Domestic Violence and Violence Advisory Board had determined that a major problem with the police response was the lack of a thorough investigation and lack of initiative to take additional measures to protect my mother, although the officer had estimated that she would likely face violence in the relationship.

“Conducting an inquest into Tina can not only help prevent future deaths, but it can also educate the public and coroners about the complexities of domestic violence.

“Without corona support, the state is setting a bad precedent for past, present and future victims of domestic violence.”

Sharman was a patched Finks bikie member and always considered a person of interest but was never arrested and died in a car accident in 2018.

Lili said she cried when she heard of his death because Sharman was the last person to see her mother alive.

‘I cried, but not for him. I was angry. I just wanted to know what happened to my mother,” she said in January 2020.

In the same month, a $250,000 reward was announced for anyone who had information that could lead to a person’s conviction for her mother’s murder.

Homicide detectives searched a home in the Gold Coast hinterland in August 2020 with cadaver dogs and state emergency services volunteers.

However, no trace of the young mother was found.

Earlier this year, Ms Roney found that there were “shortcomings” in the police response to reports of domestic violence by Mr Sharman against Ms Greer.

The police reward for information about Greer’s disappearance is still ongoing.

The $250,000 reward has been expanded to include any information that could help locate her remains or lead to the conviction of a person or persons complicit in her murder.