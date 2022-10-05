Family of Mexican migrant slain in West Texas seek answers

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The family of a migrant authority says she was shot dead in Texas by two brothers — including one who was the guard of a detention center with a history of abuse allegations — this week demand more information as the two men accused in the murder were released from prison.

Jesús Iván Sepúlveda, 22, of Durango, Mexico, was identified by family members as the man killed in the Hudspeth County shooting, which also injured a woman. The woman remained in hospital in stable condition on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Mexican consulate.

Sepúlveda tried to come to the Texas capital Austin to reunite with his wife and two children — a 6-month-old and a 3-year-old — hoping to earn enough money to build a house for his family in Mexico. said his family.

“People go (to the US) to follow a dream,” Napoleon Sepúlveda, the victim’s father, told the El Paso Times in Juare z, Mexico, on Tuesday. “And they just hunt people.”

DPS said the victims belonged to a group of migrants drinking water from a reservoir near a road when a truck with two men in it pulled up. The group took cover so as not to be seen, according to court documents, but emerged when the truck backed up.

Witnesses told authorities that one of the men in the truck yelled derogatory terms and ran the engine. The driver then got out of the vehicle and fired two shots at the group.

Michael Sheppard, a former director of the private West Texas detention facility that can accommodate immigrant detainees, and his brother Mark Sheppard, both 60, were arrested and charged with manslaughter after the shooting. Both were released this week on $250,000 bail, according to the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office.

A voicemail left on a Mark Sheppard number on Wednesday was not answered immediately. No current contact information was available for Michael Sheppard and it was not clear whether either had hired a lawyer.

A spokesperson for Louisiana-based Lasalle Corrections, which runs the West Texas detention facility, told The Associated Press in an email last week that Michael Sheppard had been fired as a security guard “due to an off-duty incident unrelated to his job.” .

The Mexican consulate said it is working with local lawyers to seek possible cases for human rights violations. In addition, the Anti-Defamation League has been notified of the shooting.

Congressman Lloyd Doggett, a Democrat, said Michael Sheppard was a security guard in central West Texas during the period surveyed in a 2018 report from the University of Texas and Texas A&M immigration law clinics and the immigration advocacy group RAICES. The report cited multiple allegations of physical and verbal abuse against African migrants at the facility.

Information provided by Doggett’s office shows the webpage for LaSalle Corrections that lists Sheppard as an employee of West Texas since 2015.

According to the report, the director was “involved in three of the reports of verbal threats by the detainees, as well as incidents of physical assault.” The director mentioned in the report was not named.

Sepúlveda’s death was the first of two deadly shootings along the US-Mexico border in less than a week.

A Mexican citizen who was in custody was fatally shot at a Ysleta border patrol station in El Paso on Tuesday. US Customs and Border Protection said in a statement. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the FBI said.

The Border Patrol said its agents were involved in the shooting, but no details were released about what preceded it. The Mexican consulate in El Paso said the man who died was a Mexican citizen who was being treated at the station when criminal charges were discovered against him. The FBI is leading the investigation into the shooting.

