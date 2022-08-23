Family of man brutally beaten by NYC sex offender says he’s recovering

Jesus Cortes, 52, was left with a fractured skull and brain haemorrhage after being attacked by Bui Van Phu, 55, earlier this month

The man who was brutally beaten by a sex offender in New York City awoke from a coma, opened his eyes and began communicating by nodding his head, the victim’s brother told Daily Mail.com in an exclusive interview. .

“He went out of his way to respond and shook his head,” said Juan Cortes, standing at his brother’s bedside.

“I felt such relief and comfort that he could respond. I felt that he is very close to God and the Virgin of Guadalupe. I think that’s what drives him to life.’

Juan’s older brother Jesus Cortes, 52, was left with a skull fracture and a brain haemorrhage after the attack by Bui Van Phu, 55, on Aug. 12.

After being kept in an artificial coma, he was taken off the ventilator on Sunday.

“They had 12 hours of observation to see if my brother could tolerate it without a ventilator,” Juan said.

More than 24 hours later, Juan, speaking in Spanish and standing in front of NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in The Bronx, New York, was happy to report that his brother was still breathing on his own.

“He could bear it, and now, thank God, he’s breathing on his own,” he said. “Right now my brother is recovering.”

Shortly before the attack, Bui positions himself behind his victim, before sending a vicious blow to a group of other people outside the restaurant.

His eyes heavy and body worn out after spending much of the past 10 days by his brother’s bedside, Juan Cortes told DailyMail.com he was beyond exhausted.

But he still smiled broadly as he told of his brother’s progress and described how Jesus shook his head on Sunday when asked if he understood his comments.

But the road to recovery has just begun and a return to normal is uncertain.

“He’s not out of danger yet,” the brother said. ‘Patients who suffer from these kinds of injuries take time. The doctors say ‘day to day, day to day, day to day’. So some days it goes up and some days it can come down.’

He said he still panics when the hospital calls for fear of bad news.

He received a terrifying false alarm on Saturday when a friend called to share a news report that his brother had passed away.

“I don’t know which newspaper or station said Saturday that my brother had died, but one did, and then someone called to tell me,” Juan recalls. ‘I almost collapsed. The detective and the prosecutor called me to make sure he was still alive.’

Bui was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, but the district attorney’s office later sparked outrage when it only filed a felony charge.

The Public Prosecution Service defended itself by stating that it is ‘still investigating’ the shocking attack.

Bui was called an “imminent threat to the community” on Saturday during a parole hearing after New York Governor Kathy Hochul ordered him to be returned to prison.

His probation officer, Nixa Rivera, spoke at his hearing: “Mr. Bui is a 55-year-old man with an ongoing history of violent crime.

‘Mr. Bui is a registered sex offender level three, the highest level in the sex offender registry. Mr. Bui continues to pose an immediate threat to the community.”

Rivera added that Bui has been living in a shelter for six years and has no apparent family or community ties.

His only job for the past two years has been working the cash register of a nail salon.

Alison Lowy, the Legal Aid attorney assigned to Bui, said public pressure should not have made his allegations more serious.

She added: “When this incident happened, the defendant called his probation officer and told him to turn himself in, and he did.”

However, Rivera said his criminal charges will likely be turned into felonies anyway.

Judge Lumarie Maldonado Cruz has ordered Bui to remain behind bars without bail ahead of a hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

Juan Cortes called Bui a “bad person” and said the crime charges should have been there from the start.

Hochul said on Friday that state officials have reached out to the Bronx DA to “talk about the actual charges that have been filed because we want to make sure our laws are being properly implemented,” according to the New York Post.

“But I took action myself. I have instructed the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to immediately investigate whether or not this parole violation occurred. Yes, I did. You could see it happening,” Hochul said.

“This is a person who has been released for life and has been in custody for a few minutes now. That’s on my direction.’

In a statement Friday, the Bronx DA’s office said it was “collecting additional evidence, watching videos, speaking with witnesses, analyzing medical records and providing victim assistance.”

“As the investigation progresses, it will be determined whether any major charges will be brought against the defendant.”

Lawsuits obtained by DailyMail.com indicate that the lower charges were filed because Bui “deliberately (caused) bodily harm and with intent to harass, annoy or alarm another person.”

Bui was convicted of attempted robbery in 1991 and is a registered sex offender — who was on parole after being convicted of raping a 17-year-old girl at gunpoint on Christmas Eve 1994. He was released from prison in March 2019.

In horrifying footage released by the NYPD, Bui is seen walking out of the Fuego Tipico restaurant in the Bronx and donning a pair of gloves.

He is then seen hitting the victim in the back of the head with great force. The victim was found unconscious on the ground after the unprovoked attack and was rushed to hospital.

In a conversation with Bui’s probation officer, documented by the court, he talks about the incident: ‘I’m in trouble. I hit someone and he’s in the hospital.

‘I don’t know if he’s dead. The police are looking for me. I was at the restaurant and I know the police are looking for me.’