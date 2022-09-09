Family of five shot dead in idyllic suburban home in Maryland after apparent murder-suicide

<!–

Police were called to the horrific scene of what appears to be a murder-suicide in which a family of five died Friday morning in Elk Mills, Maryland.

The Cecil County Sheriff said officers arrived about 9:30 a.m. and found a man, woman and three children dead from gunshot wounds in the garage and on the first and second floors of a house on a cul-de-sac in the suburbs.

Local police said a man called around 9:20 a.m. to report that the children and a woman had been fatally shot.

Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams addressed reporters after the apparent murder-suicide of a family of five in Elk Mills, Maryland on Friday morning

Police found five bodies on various levels of the suburban property close to the Delaware border Friday morning.

Authorities identified the three children as fifth-grader, seventh-grader and eighth-grader.

A semi-automatic pistol was found near the man’s body in the garage.

The names of the victims have not yet been released as police want to inform the next of kin of the family.

Police have not yet identified a motive.

Cecil County Animal Services were also dispatched and were seen escorting a dog from the property.

During a Friday afternoon press conference, Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams said, “This is a terrible and tragic day for our community.”

There had been no previous history of emergency calls from the home and police reversed 911 calls to assure surrounding areas there was no danger to the public.

The Elk Mills residential area is located in northeastern Maryland, about 5 miles from the Delaware border.

Law enforcement officers establish a crime scene in Elk Mills, Maryland after a family of five was shot and killed Friday morning

Police reversed 911 call to assure local residents there was no threat

For confidential support, call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-8255.