Family of dead Palestinian-American rebuffs settlement offer

JERUSALEM (AP) – The family of a Palestinian-American man who died earlier this year after being detained by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank said on Wednesday they would decline the Israeli settlement offer.

Ministry of Defense of Israel said earlier this week that it had agreed to pay the family of 78-year-old Omar Assad, who died handcuffed and blindfolded while held by Israeli soldiers — a rare move to close a case that has led to sharp condemnation from Washington.

Assad was born in the Palestinian city of Jiljilya, but spent about 40 years in the United States. He became a US citizen before returning to his hometown in 2009 to retire with his wife.

Under the deal, Assad’s family would receive 500,000 shekels, or about $141,000 to drop the lawsuit against the state, the ministry said.

Nawaf Assad, Omar’s brother who splits his time between Virginia and Illinois, said he instructed their family lawyer to reject Israel’s proposal.

“We are not interested in dropping the case for any reason,” Assad told The Associated Press. “No money can replace my brother for his children, for his grandchildren who still call out for him…for his wife who thinks he’s home every time her doorbell rings.”

Questions remain about what happened to Assad after being detained by Israeli forces at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military said troops later detached his hands and left him face down in an abandoned building.

Assad was pronounced dead in a hospital after other Palestinians detained found him unconscious. A Palestinian autopsy showed he died of a heart attack caused by injuries sustained while in detention.

The Israeli military reprimanded a senior officer and removed two others from their leadership roles after its own investigation concluded that Assad’s death was the result of “moral failure and poor decision-making on the part of the soldiers.” It was a rare admission of mistakes from an army that has long been criticized for rarely holding soldiers accountable.

Assad’s family said they would reject the Israeli settlement so they could continue to urge the US to conduct its own independent investigation. Several members of Congress have also called for a US investigation.

“If we close the deal, the US government will close the[case],” Assad, his brother, said. “We want justice.”

