Family of college student killed during frat-house boxing match DECLINES university’s settlement

The family of a college student who died in an unauthorized charity boxing match at his dorm refuses to accept a $150,000 settlement from the university.

The parents of Nathan Valencia, 20, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against officials at the University of Nevada Las Vegas in February, alleging they were negligent in his death by failing to inspect equipment and hiring an unlicensed referee. .

Valencia had collapsed after his charity match on November 19 and died four days later from a head injury he sustained.

In the months since, they argue, the university has not done enough to ensure student safety at future college-sanctioned events.

‘Actions speak louder than words,’ said family lawyer Benjamin Cloward 8 News now.

“UNLV has taken no significant steps to ensure that nothing like this ever happens to another student and has chosen to try and brush what happened to Nathan under the rug.

“UNLV’s offer speaks loudly about UNLV’s true concern for the Valencia family, Nathan’s memory and the safety of prospective students,” he continued. “We sincerely hope that UNLV will one day take this matter seriously.”

University officials have declined to comment on pending lawsuits, but told 8 News Now: “As we have previously stated, “We continue to mourn the loss of Nathan Valencia and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends.

“UNLV has been transparent throughout this process and has released an independent assessment of this off-campus event with the clear goal of further protecting our students and preventing such tragedies in the future.”

Francis McCabe, the college’s director of public affairs, added that $150,000 is the maximum prize a state agency can hand out in a civil case.

The student died on November 23, just days before his 21st birthday, from blunt force trauma to the head. The coroner ruled that his cause of death was murder. His organs were donated to eight different people.

A flyer for the fight featured him as a fighter against Emmanuel Aleman in the main event, but the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has said they will not press charges in connection with the incident.

“While Mr Valencia’s death is tragic, the circumstances surrounding his death are not criminal and no charges will be brought,” police said.

But in the aftermath, witnesses claimed no professional medical help was on hand at the event — and video showed the unlicensed umpire hired for the event drinking on the job.

The Nevada Athletic Commission then referred the investigation to the Nevada Attorney General, who concluded that many safety protocols were not followed during the event.

It found that there were no pre-fight weigh-ins, no medical physics required for the fighters, no inspection of the gloves and headgear, no certified referees, and no first-rate doctors or ambulances.

The Attorney General also suggested in his: report that Aleman may have used cocaine prior to the fight, a claim Aleman’s lawyers have disputed.

And the report found that not all of the fighters were college students, leading to some confusion about which agency could arrange the event.

On video, Christopher Eisenhauer, who competed as an unlicensed referee, appeared to be drinking while on the job

In February, Valencia’s parents, Michael and Cynthia, filed a lawsuit against UNLV, the Board of Regents of the Nevada System of Higher Education, the Kappa Sigma fraternity, the Sahara Center (where the event took place), and Christopher Eisenhauer serving as an unlicensed umpire.

Aleman was not named as one of the defendants.

In the lawsuit, the family alleges that numerous releases led to Valencia’s death – and the defendants should have known the minimum safety protocols when hosting an amateur boxing event.

It claims Kappa has been promoting Sigma Fight Nights since 2012, and that the frat has “factual knowledge that participants in previous Kappa Sigma Fight Nights have suffered serious injuries,” including an incident in which a contestant was knocked unconscious and hospitalized.

It also claims that neither the fraternity nor the university had “training, education or experience in making boxing matches” and that several participants had experience with equipment given to them before their fight.

In addition, according to the Las Vegas Sun, Kappa Sigma did not inform hospitals or medical facilities that a fight night was taking place, stating that Eisenhauer was not a qualified umpire who “continued to drink alcohol” and was “intoxicated and severely disabled” while his that night took on official duties.

The fraternity was later suspended from campus.

His girlfriend, Lacey Foster, previously said she could see Nathan was just trying to catch his breath during the fight

Valencia’s parents say the Kappa Sigma fraternity was negligent in the fight night event prior to their son’s death

Valencia, a kinesiology student and an active Sigma Alpha Epsilon member at UNLV, signed up for the charity event despite having no boxing experience.

A flyer for the ‘fight night’ list ‘Emmanuel Aleman vs. Nathan Valencia’ as the ‘main event’.

“Come out and support your favorite fighters or just enjoy the setbacks of the year,” the event flyer advertised.

Valencia’s longtime friend, Joe Castro, told CBS 8 that the event looked like “an underground fight club.”

He couldn’t remember seeing medical help and said a fight broke out after Valencia collapsed.

“I haven’t seen a doctor, no doctor, nothing,” Castro continued.

He said people were “doing their own thing while Nathan was just laying in the ring, like he was laying there… It was ridiculous.”

Valencia’s girlfriend, Lacey Foster, said after the fight, “I came in there, I just had a really weird feeling. I remember in one of the fights someone’s headgear fell off and during Nathan’s fight you could tell he was just trying to get away and catch his breath.’

Valencia’s fraternity posted a tribute to their Instagram: “Our brother Nathan showed us nothing but love and will continue to do so from above. His strength and kindness have never gone unnoticed and we were so grateful to have him as a brother.”

Foster created a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral and medical expenses.

Valencia is remembered as having ‘a smile that lit up every room he entered’.

“Nathan was the kind of person who put others before themselves. Anyone who knows him can see how much he cared and loved his family, friends and myself.”