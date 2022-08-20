Family of children found in suitcases at Manurewa in New Zealand reportedly living in Asia

The family of two elementary school-age children whose remains were found in suitcases bought at an online auction are reported to live in Asia.

The remains were discovered in suitcases bought online by the residents of a home in the southern New Zealand suburb of Manurewa, Auckland.

News of the family’s existence has prompted New Zealand police to partner with Interpol as the murder investigation continues.

In a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said the children were between five and 10 years old.

“We have made inquiries with foreign agencies. I can’t say more than that,” Detective Vaaelua said, as reported by the New Zealand Herald.

The suitcases were among the items a NZ family bought during an online auction of a storage unit at Safe Store Papatoetoe

How the bodies were found

The family who discovered the bodies initially purchased the contents of a storage cabinet at Safe Store Papatoetoe through an online auction on Aug. 11.

They loaded the goods onto a trailer and took them home before sorting the goods in the front yard of their property.

A neighbor said the trailer contained “prams, toys and a walker,” among other things. The family then opened the suitcases, discovered the bodies and notified the authorities.

A director of storage company Safe Store Ltd, who declined to be identified, said the company was cooperating with police in their investigation.

“We will not say anything because the police investigation is ongoing and we are cooperating with the police,” the director said.

Confusion and horror on the spot

In the loop Podcast host Cheree Kinnear described the moment journalists arrived on the scene, assuming it was a domestic violence incident.

“At least two hearses had stopped, too,” she said. “It was still not clear to us what had happened. We thought it had something to do with the people living in the house.

“The rumor going around was that there may have been a domestic issue. We knew there had been a body, maybe it was murder.’ The rumor, of course, was false.

Kineear recalled speaking to a neighbor who said she smelled a “bad” odor coming from next door when the bodies were first found.

Another neighbor said her son watched the family remove the suitcase from the trailer before stepping back at the grim discovery.

What do the police know about the children?

New Zealand Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said detectives were still working to confirm the identities of the children, who may have been in the suitcases for four years.

However, he hinted that investigators have some idea of ​​their identities, saying they had relatives in the country.

Inspector Vaaelua said: ‘The nature of this discovery creates some complexity in the investigation, especially given the time elapsed between the time of death and the time of discovery.

Detective Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said a post-mortem report found the bodies belonged to two elementary school children.

A family from Manurewa, south Auckland, bid at an auction on Aug. 11 and won the contents of the device before the shocking discovery that it contained human remains

“Many of us (in the police force) are parents and we have work to do and we are doing our very best to identify the victims.

‘What I can say is that we are making very good progress with DNA tests.

“The investigation team is doing everything it can to hold the person or persons responsible for the deaths of these children to account.”

Shocked family who discovered the body leaves town

Detective Inspector Vaaelua said the family who discovered the bodies in the suitcases were in no way involved in the deaths of the children.

Obviously they left Auckland to avoid the media storm.

“We are still on a fact-finding mission and we still have many unanswered questions,” Inspector Vaaelua said on Thursday.

Detectives and forensic teams swarmed the home of the family who unknowingly bought its contents at auction (pictured)

“I really feel for the families of these victims, there are relatives who do not know that their loved ones have passed away, especially two young children.”

Insp Vaaelua said the investigation was challenging for the police involved, given the young age of the victims.

The retired officer, Mr. Burdett, shared his condolences with the family following the horrific discovery.

“When you’re faced with situations like this, you never forget, you can never go unseen,” he said.

Hannah Grant, who manages storage company Titan Containers, said storage companies could auction units if the original owners were in arrears with their payments.

She said some auctions are done in person, but potential buyers don’t really have the opportunity to look through the unit before bidding.

“We don’t want to make a profit from people’s stuff,” she said. “We want the stuff gone so we have more space to rent out.”