Family mourns loss of Tasmanian father-of-four and ‘absolute gem’ Dave Hoppitt after cancer struck him aged 38

A father of four who died of cancer aged 38 has been lovingly remembered by his family and friends.

Tasmanian Dave Hoppitt died last week after a two-year battle with testicular cancer, leaving behind his wife Alyce and children Indi, Fergus, Dougie and Arabella.

“It’s so hard to comprehend that someone as wonderful as Dave has been taken from us. We are all deeply devastated,” his friend Amelia Barber wrote on the site. GoFundMe page that he has created to benefit his family.

“Dave was an incredible father, husband, son, uncle, friend and colleague. It’s heartbreaking to think that he will miss so many wonderful times with his family and so many more adventures with his friends.”

Other Family friend Nicky Paine has organised an online auction to help support Alyce Hoppitt, whom she met at a mothers’ group a decade ago.

“Dave was an absolute gem and they literally broke the mold when they created him,” Paine said. Mercury.

Among those who have offered their services for the online auction on GalaBid is former Australian Test cricket captain Tim Paine, who is Ms Paine’s brother-in-law.

The more than 60 collaborators also include restaurants, artists, hotels and furniture manufacturers.

Ms Paine said Mr Hoppitt was a “hands-on father” who was always involved in his children’s sporting games.

“He was very well known in the football community and was very fit and healthy. It’s very sad that these things always seem to happen to the nicest people,” he said.

Sadly, Mr Hoppitt’s brother Andrew died in 2005, aged 21, following a skydiving accident.

On March 21, what would have been Andrew’s 40th birthday, Dave wrote a touching tribute on Facebook.

“It’s very sad to think about what your accident stole from us all. We’re doing our best to live each day to the fullest,” she said.

“This year I even tried indoor skydiving and you’ll be surprised to know that I did awfully well. Love you bro!”