Family Matters star Jaleel White, 45, looks vastly different than character Steve Urkel in LA

He played one of the most iconic characters on American television of the 1990s.

And Jaleel White looked very different from his genius boy character Steve Urkel on his last outing.

The 45-year-old Family Matters star was spotted Monday during a coffee session in Los Angeles.

He definitely changed his look from his geek character while wearing a goatee and swapping out his signature chunky red plastic glasses for wayfarer black shades.

Jaleel looked stylish in a solid black tee with multicolored Converse All-Star high top sneakers and blue Just Don Washington Wizards basketball shorts.

He accessorized with the aforementioned sunglasses and a silver necklace with a cross pendant.

The actor certainly had his hands full when he brought two coffees during the solo outing.

Jaleel played the role of Steven “Steve” Quincy Urkel during all nine seasons of Family Matters from 1989 to 1997.

Urkel was introduced as a recurring character midway through the first season, but quickly became the main protagonist of the show.

The show was a resounding success with its first five seasons with over 20 million viewers per episode.

Jaleel showed his acting skills when he ended up playing Steve’s much cooler and smoother alter ego, Stefan Urquelle, and even his female cousin, Myrtle Urkel.

He has had steady work in both film and television since his signature role, as he last starred as Blake in Adam Sandler’s basketball film for Netflix entitled Hustle, which was released earlier this year.