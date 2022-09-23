Family of man who died after being Tasered by cops then jumping in Thames ‘finally’ shown footage

<!–

The family of a man who died after jumping into the River Thames after being tasered by police said they were “finally” shown police footage of the incident – a “cruel” one three months after his death.

Oladeji Adeyemi Omishore died on June 6 – two days after jumping from Chelsea Bridge into the river after police were called to reports of a man ‘armed with a screwdriver and screaming’.

It was later confirmed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) that 41-year-old Oladeji was indeed holding a firelighter when he was approached by police, whose relatives said he was lighting cigarettes.

The family has said they were given access to the body-worn images of officers on Wednesday, but argued there was “no justification” for their wait.

They said they believed Oladeji was “vulnerable and subject to excessive force” and still believed the use of the taser was “reckless”.

In the full statement from the charity Inquest, the family said: “Yesterday our family finally got access to view the body-worn video footage of the officers who encountered our brother Deji at Chelsea Bridge.

“This comes more than 3 months after his death.

“There is no justification for the wait that families systematically have to endure to access these images. It is cruel and deprives families of clarity and closure. We’ve heard reports of cases where access took more than 18 months! Why?!

“The footage from bystanders shows that Deji was vulnerable and subject to excessive force.

“We still believe that the use of Taser was reckless and coercive, and opportunities to de-escalate the situation were sorely missed.”

Police were called to the scene in Chelsea Bridge Road, west London, at 9:03 a.m. on June 4, after receiving reports that a man was armed with a screwdriver and screaming.

The statement, shared on a tweet thread, added: “The Met Police still have a lot of answers to do.

“Despite their actions resulting in death, the officers are still on active duty, with no investigation into their behavior. Neither was interviewed under caution.

“We urgently call for a change in this. #justicefordeji.’

A Met spokesperson said: “This was a tragic incident and our condolences to Mr Omishore’s family as they continue to deal with the loss of their loved one.

‘This case is the subject of investigation by the Independent Bureau of Police Behavior (IOPC).

“We are fully cooperating with the IOPC’s investigation and their findings will be released in due course.

“The officers involved in this incident still have their duties.

“Decisions on the status of an officer involved in an investigated incident are monitored.”

The IOPC said it cannot comment on private meetings with the family or their representatives, but has issued the following statement regarding their investigation.

An IOPC spokesperson said: “Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of Oladeji Omishore. Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is progressing well and our investigators continue to gather and analyze important evidence.

“At this stage, we have no indication that any of the officers involved have violated the professional standards of the police or committed any criminal offence, although we are constantly monitoring behavioral issues.

“We will make every effort to complete the investigation as quickly as possible and we are committed to conducting a thorough and thorough examination of all evidence. We will continue to be in contact with Mr Omishore’s family to keep them informed of our progress.’