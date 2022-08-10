Family lost in Australian outback is spotted by helicopter

<!–

This is the dramatic moment a family of four was seen and rescued in the Australian outback after going missing for 48 hours.

Their four-wheel drive was spotted by helicopter on Tuesday after a multi-agency search was launched when the Queensland family failed to arrive at their destination – the small town of Packsaddle in NSW.

Darian Aspinall, 27, along with her two children Winter Bellamy, two, and Koda Bellamy, four, and their grandmother, 50-year-old Leah Gooding, left the Noccundra Hotel on Warry Gate Road in Southwest Queensland between 12:30 PM and 3:00 PM. . on Sunday.

However, a police investigation was launched after the family of four was reported missing in the desert and could not be contacted.

The family was out of food and water when a helicopter saw their car go off the runway late Tuesday afternoon, 31 miles southeast of Tibooburra, in far northwestern NSW.

Darian Aspinall (left) has been found with her children Winter Bellamy, two, and Koda Bellamy, four, and their 50-year-old grandmother

A police investigation was launched after the family failed to arrive at their destination and could not be contacted (pictured, the two children Winter and Koda Bellamy)

Photos show the family waving their clothes at the helicopter to get the pilot’s attention.

“The ladies there waved to us and as we walked to one side I opened the window and waved back to let them know we’d seen them,” AeroTech Hems pilot Nick Shew told me. 9News.

Police say Google maps pulled them off the track on a dirt road where they ended up getting stuck.

According to the family, they tried to walk for four hours for help but decided to return to their car where they stayed for 48 hours before they were found.

“It was obvious when we landed and got off the plane, the sense of relief they had, it was an emotional moment,” Shew said.

The pilots who saved the family said they were relieved.

However, they said the children were more excited when emergency services gave them packs of Twisties and water.

The family’s stopover at Packsaddle would be part of their journey to Adelaide.

The family tried to walk for four hours for help but decided to return to their car where they stayed for 48 hours before being found

SA and Queensland Police, the Australian Maritime Authority and volunteers have searched the area Tibooburra, Broken Hill, Wilcannia and Packsaddle to find them.

A geo-targeted text message was also sent to residents of Packsaddle, Tibooburra, Broken Hill and surrounding areas in far west NSW.

All four family members were safe and sound in the vehicle and were examined by a paramedic in the helicopter before being transported to Tibooburra for further examination.

Those involved in the search thanked the public for their support.