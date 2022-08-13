Family keeping door open in the heat are stunned when STORK wanders into their house

<!–

A family who had left a door open to keep cool in the heat was stunned to discover a giant stork had walked into their home—then hissed threateningly at them as they approached.

The tall bird, who had flown from a zoo more than 100 miles away, then marched up their stairs and refused to leave.

They eventually had to enlist the help of an experienced swan rescue volunteer who used armored clothing to help him get the wader safely out of their home and return.

Cardiff homeowner Robyn Dow was playing golf on Tuesday when she received a call from her 17-year-old daughter, Becky, saying there was ‘a giant bird’ in their house.

Ms Dow, 59, who is retired, told Mail Online: ‘I was halfway through the golf course when I got a call from my daughter saying there was a giant bird in the house. She described it as ‘like a pelican or something’

“She said it came in through an open door and now our dog went crazy in the yard and the bird was in the house and wouldn’t leave. She went upstairs and barricaded herself in her room.’

Becky, a sixth-year student, said, “It was huge and I wondered if I really saw what I saw…then I ran!”

Ms Dow, a retired business systems analyst, continued: “I initially thought she was exaggerating because a bird in a room can appear much larger than it is, but then I asked a neighbor to look inside and he confirmed that it really is a very large bird wash. so I raced home.

“By then the bird had gone up the stairs, so my daughter was locked in her room. We tried to lure or lure the bird down, but it was quite aggressive – hissing at us.’

Ms. Dow called the council, the RSPCA and others before finally coming up with the idea of ​​contacting a local volunteer swan rescue service.

A local swan rescue volunteer donned protective gloves and clothing before managing to get a blanket over the stork that restrained him enough to get him out of the house

Robyn Dow (pictured) had left the door in the property open amid high temperatures due to an ongoing heat wave

Their volunteer ran up to them and donned protective gloves and clothing before they managed to get a blanket over the stork that contained him enough to get him out of the house.

It was at this point that they discovered a tag on its paw identifying that it came from a zoo 115 miles away, Wild Zoological Park in Wolverhampton.

The bird was three months old, born at the zoo named Bryn — one of four that flew away over the weekend.

A zoo spokesman said: “We have the largest free-flight bird show in the country. We fly a flock of 20 white storks: these 4 are the newest babies to join the flock. With the heat we experienced they were caught on thermals and then attacked by wild seagulls which pushed them off course.

Cardiff is the furthest it has ever gone. One ended up in Newport and the other two went to Worcester, which is much closer to us.

“All of our free-flying birds wear trackers, information tapes and are microchipped, so we were delighted to have him home very quickly thanks to the swan rescue in South Wales who helped us get him home.”

Bryn is now back with the rest of the herd.