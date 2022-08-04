Family involved in horror Commonwealth Games cycling crash say it was nearly ‘complete catastrophe’

The family involved in a horror cycling accident during the Commonwealth Games say they were only ‘millimetres’ from a ‘complete catastrophe’.

In the second qualifying heat of the men’s 15km scratch qualifying on Sunday, a high-speed multi-rider collision saw England’s Matt Walls fly his bike over the guardrail and into the crowd.

Walls, 24, was treated for over 40 minutes at the Lee Valley VeloPark before being taken away by ambulance, while Matt Bostock of the Isle of Man and Derek Gee of Canada also went to the hospital for tests.

Olympic omnium champion Walls tried to dodge riders who had fallen lower on the slope in a crash, but as he rode up, he wedged another wheel and went over the top and into the first two rows of spectators.

There sat Hugh Colvin with his two young children, ages five and seven, along with some family friends. He says Walls contacted his daughter.

“It all happened so incredibly fast at the speed the cyclists were going,” Mr Colvin told the BBC. “You can see the trajectory of the bike, it came through, grazed my daughter’s shoulder, and in one of the photos you can clearly see we’re under the handlebars.

“I looked the other way because I had turned my head, but looking back at the pictures it must have been within inches, millimeters of our heads and clearly close enough for my daughter to graze.”

Mr Colvin’s wife Laura was not at the velodrome but admitted that her husband and children would never have gone had they known such a crash could happen.

“What was very difficult for us to get our heads around is that from the photos taken of the incident we can see exactly how close this was to a complete catastrophe,” she said.

“And how close our two younger children came to being seriously injured or killed. And that’s the most important thing we’ve had to think about over the past few days.

“If we had known for a moment that there was a risk that a bicycle with an adult man riding at that speed could come into contact with my seven-year-old daughter, my family would never have been there.”

A statement from the event organizers said members of the crowd were treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries after the crash but did not require hospital treatment.

It was reported that a man was being treated for cuts to his arm and that a young girl was also given attention, while another member of the crowd was allegedly carried away in a wheelchair covered in blood.

Sir Chris Hoy has called for protective screens to be installed on cycling tracks after the incident

However, Ms Colvin revealed that one of their friends needs surgery after a serious arm injury.

“He suffered a laceration to the bone, which the hospital has described as a machete injury,” she said. “It has been very difficult for him, he is still waiting for surgery. In addition to the soft tissue and muscle injury, he has a partially severed tendon in his arm, so it’s the start of a long road to recovery for him.”

Sir Chris Hoy and Dame Laura Kenny have led calls to install protective screens at velodromes in light of the incident.

“I hope those in power look at this and think that something really needs to be done before something really serious happens in the future,” Hoy said.

‘I think it can be prevented if you put a plexiglass screen around it’ [the spectators] like ice hockey.’

“It was terrible and it played on my mind before,” Kenny added. “We all know it’s a dangerous sport. But the crashes get worse as the speeds get faster.

“Maybe there should have been screens because Matt couldn’t have gone over the top and into the crowd. That’s the third time I’ve seen someone go over the top.’