Family including eight-month-old baby girl are KIDNAPPED from California business

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Punjabi family including an eight-month-old baby girl has been kidnapped in California.

Jasleen Kaur, 27, her husband Jasdeep Singh and their eight-month-old daughter Aroohi Dheri were kidnapped along with the baby’s uncle, Amandeep Singh.

Police say they were taken from “a business” in Merced, California, but have not shared what business it is or if the family owned it.

They also have not revealed how many suspects they believe were involved in the altercation of the three adults and the infant.

Police have released surveillance images of a light-skinned suspect in a ski mask who they say has now tried to ‘cover his tracks’.

Jasleen Kaur, 27, her husband Jasdeep Singh and their eight-month-old daughter Aroohi Dheri

The baby’s 39-year-old uncle, Amandeep Singh, was also taken against his will, according to police

The police have doubts about the man’s motive.

‘We have a low life out there who kidnapped an eight month old baby, her mother, father and her uncle.

‘We have no idea why the kidnapping – we have no motivation behind it.

“We just know they’re gone,” Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said at a news conference yesterday.

Police have not yet revealed when the family was taken or if there is any surveillance footage of the kidnapping.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact authorities at 209-385-7445.