Family Fortune’s Les Dennis is set to guest host Countdown after Anne Robinson’s exit

Les Dennis has revealed he will guest host Countdown in early August, after Anne Robinson left the show earlier this month.

TV presenter Anne, 77, announced she would be leaving the Channel 4 show earlier this year after joining in June 2021.

And Les, 68 of Family Fortune, who hosted the show between 1987 and 2002, took to Twitter to share the exciting news, admitting it’s “an honour.”

New role: Les Dennis has revealed he will guest host Countdown in early August, after Anne Robinson left the show earlier this month

When announcing his new role as guest host, he posted: “From August 4-15 I will be hosting the iconic @C4Countdown. It’s such an honor. Hope you enjoy.’

Les, who is known for his role as Michael Rodwell in Coronation Street, will also join the cast of the hit show Only Fools and Horses: The Musical later this year.

Fan favorite Colin Murray has been temporarily enlisted to cover Anne before the end of the year, with Les revealed to be stepping down for the month of August.

It comes after it was revealed that Anne left the show in May by Alison Boshoff of The Daily Mail a year earlier, and Anne has since said she quit due to a wage dispute.

Devastated: TV presenter Anne, 77, announced she would be leaving the Channel 4 show earlier this year after joining in June 2021

The Countdown cast is said to be “relieved” that Anne is leaving after reports of an on-set feud with Rachel Riley – who Anne reportedly found “too noisy” – and Susie Dent.

Rachel, 36, apparently took a swipe at her former co-star when she recently took to Instagram to share a cryptic post.

The TV host shared a selfie of herself wearing a strawberry print dress and a huge grin while enjoying a glass of wine at home.

Next to the photo, she made a thinly veiled swipe at Anne as she wrote that they are “toasting” to the “next chapter in Countdown’s history.”

She wrote, “Toast to the next chapter in Countdown history…I think you’ll like it!”

Anne took over as host from Nick Hewer, 78, who presented from 2012 and made more of a statement when he left the game show, saying it had been a “pleasure” working with co-host Rachel Riley and Susie Dent of Dictionary Corner.

Countdown airs weekdays at 2:10 p.m. on channel 4.