Family find huge cache of firearms in London river while paddling

A family was shocked when their afternoon foray in a London river led them to find a huge stash of dumped firearms in the water.

James White, 15, was out fishing with family friends on the riverwalk in Catford yesterday when they decided to go for a swim due to the warm weather.

James slipped on something in the water, which turned out to be a magazine from a gun.

He told MyLondon he wished it was “a bad dream” but then found a cone shape in the water and feared it was an explosive.

They began searching the water and found about 11 rifles — including a revolver and an Uzi submachine gun — as well as bullet magazines and ammunition.

Ryan Ball, 32, said: ‘We were on a river view walk where we regularly go with our kids, and my sons were playing with a 15 year old boy, James, when he slipped and that looked like a magazine of a pistol.

“Then he started looking in the water and one after the other he started taking out everything you can see in the pictures.”

“I then contacted the police, who have come to collect the guns and clear the river for more.”

The River View Walk is a riverside park with a popular walking and cycling route between Catford and Beckenham in south east London.

Police were called to the river at 4:40 p.m. yesterday due to reports of firearms in the river.

James’ sister Emelie Wight posted on Facebook: ‘Be careful not to let your kids play in the River View walk behind Sainsbury’s in Catford.

“My brother was there with a friend and his kid and my brother fell on something and pulled out a gun and found a lot more.

“The police are aware and they are going to sweep the river.

“Be careful if you let your children play in the river.”

Callum Jones, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Police, said: ‘Police were called to Winsford Road, SE6 on Saturday, August 6 at 4:40 pm due to reports of firearms found in a river. Officers were present.

“A firearm and ammunition have been recovered and removed from the scene.”