Family displaced after Pittsfield kitchen fire

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A family of five has been displaced after a kitchen fire in Pittsfield. According to the Pittsfield Fire Department, the fire occurred on Christmas Day around 4:40 p.m. on East Mill Street.

When crews arrived, they found fire coming out of windows on the first floor of the building. Crews extinguished the fire inside the kitchen, then searched the building to ensure it was unoccupied.

The fire was put out in 20 minutes, the fire department said. The kitchen sustained fire damage with moderate smoke damage throughout the first floor. The damage is estimated to have cost less than $2,000.

A family of five is being assisted by the American Red Cross. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.