Family discover the fate of a lost Second World War RAF airman 70 years on, thanks to the Daily Mail

When builders renovating a home discovered a collection of letters describing the dramatic final moments of a World War II RAF aviator under floorboards, they embarked on a quest to reunite them with his family.

After having no luck finding relatives of Sergeant Norman Tinsley, a radio operator who died in a bombing raid several months before the conflict ended, they gave the documents to a local historian who enlisted the help of the Daily Mail. .

We have now been able to hand over the crumpled manila envelope, filled with more than 30 telegrams, handwritten letters of condolence and photographs, to the aviator’s astonished relatives, more than 70 years after his heroic death.

Tracked: Grandnieces Sandra and Gillian

Communication begins with a telegram from RAF North Killingholme in Lincolnshire, dated ‘Bury 2 Feb 45’, which reads: ‘N. Tinsley has been reported missing in operations’ and closes ‘No information should be given to the press’.

Over the course of a series of letters and official documents written to the parents of 20-year-old Sgt Tinsley, George and Emma, ​​at their home in Bury, Greater Manchester, their son’s fate and his terrifying final moments are revealed. revealed.

A letter from the Air Ministry two months after he disappeared explains how Sgt Tinsley was one of the crew members of a Lancaster bomber who was involved in a mid-air collision with another plane over France as they flew back from a mission to Ludwigshafen, near Heidelberg, West Germany, on the night of February 1, 1945.

The correspondence states: ‘Sgt Tinsley gathered with the others at the rear escape hatch when the order was given to abandon the aircraft… At 5000 feet the captain received no answer to the intercom and, assuming all his crew had left, he managed, with some difficulty, to leave through the forward escape hatch.

‘Since there is no trace of your son and Sgt [Andy] James, they are believed to have crashed by plane. The other five crew members made it out safely and can’t think of any reason why these two should have stayed behind.’

The envelope also contains handwritten notes to Sgt Tinsley’s parents from his Air Force friends, best friend and other relatives.

A letter, from Sgt Tinsley’s chief of 550 Squadron, reveals that the pilot was on his ‘sixth operational mission against the enemy’ when he died and was a ‘popular’ and ‘efficient and skilled wireless operator’ who would be ‘dearly missed’ . .

After receiving the letters, the Mail’s experts discovered that Sgt Tinsley’s mother had a brother, Joseph, whose two granddaughters, Sandra Colls, 62, and her sister Gillian Carter, 69, still live near Bury and we were delighted to hand over the lost letters to them.

The women remembered his sister Nora, who died in 2011 at the age of 79, but they had no idea of ​​her brother’s sacrifice. Mrs. Carter said, “It’s such a surprise to discover all this after all these years. It’s so poignant. It really brings it home, these young guys gave everything for us.”

Sandra Burke, 79, whose late husband Brian found the letters, said: ‘When I started reading them, they touched my heart. I was two when my brother Ernest was killed in Germany. He was the same age as Norman. I’m relieved that the Daily Mail has found his family, it’s made my day.’