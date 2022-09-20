Family Diaries’ Billie Shepherd slips into a busty red bikini

Billie Shepherd, her husband Greg and their two children Nelly and Arthur are back for a new series of The Family Diaries as they expect their third child together.

The couple were seen on a holiday to Abu Dhabi in the upcoming scenes, where they shared the happy news that they are expecting a third child in June.

In some photos, Billie, dressed in a bikini, can be seen relaxing on a recliner with her daughter Nelly, eight, wearing a floral-print sarong.

Billie wore a chic straw hat with a monogram of her initials, gold-rimmed sunglasses and a chain-link necklace.

She sat next to Nelly, who was wearing a cute scalloped bathing suit, and her shirtless husband Greg, who was wearing gray shorts.

The family seemed to be having a great time together as Billie and Nelly laughed together as they spent some time on the sunbeds.

As well as sharing a glimpse into their latest family vacation, the footage will continue to follow the full refurbishment of a mansion in Essex.

The couple, who have gone through a series of planning hurdles, are finally on the last leg before moving into their new dream home.

New scenes also appear that show the moment Billie and Greg tell their children that they are going to be big brother and sister.

The family looks overjoyed as they share a hug in their kitchen.

There will be some returning faces as Billie and her sister Sam’s stepfather, Dave Chatwood, were also featured in stills from the new series.

As well as their beloved mother Suzie who also returns for series three.

Off-camera, the family had some sad news when their eldest Nelly recently broke her arm in an accident.

Billie explained she had a “rough 24 hours” after the accident, but praised Nelly, eight, for being “so brave.”

The TV personality took a photo of her sleeping daughter with a black sling around her neck holding her arm up, which she posted on Instagram on Sunday.

It is not known how Nelly sustained her injury, but she is an avid equestrian and can be seen regularly at the stables on Billie’s Instagram.

Billie wrote: ‘It’s been 24 hard hours… my poor little lady broke her arm yesterday. She’s been so brave, lots of hugs and rest.’

Earlier in the day, Billie shared a gorgeous selfie with her Family Diaries co-star husband Greg, 37, as they celebrated “11 years together.”

She looked fabulous in a bright blue crew-neck top, while her beau cut a neat figure in a white linen shirt.

The pair were both wearing large dark sunglasses in the selfie and Billie smoothed out her blonde locks in a chic dress.

In a second photo, the couple was beaming with Nelly hugging her blossoming baby bump and their son Arthur, five.

Billie looked radiant as she showed off her bronzed tan in a vibrant orange figure-hugging dress showing off her growing belly.

She wrote: ’11 years together… Forever to go. Very excited for our next chapter… love you my candy. Happy Birthday.’

Billie and Greg shared the happy news that they are expecting a third child in June while enjoying a family vacation in Abu Dhabi.

She wrote: ‘Baby number 3 we can’t wait to meet you. We are so happy and excited.’

Billie showed her belly as she posed in the sea with Greg wearing a white bikini and sun hat.

The couple has been together since September 2011 and got engaged in 2014 while on vacation in the Maldives.

Billie and Greg returned to the island paradise in the Indian Ocean for their wedding and tied the knot in March 2019.