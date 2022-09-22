Family ‘devastated’ as council admits they’ve been visiting wrong headstone for father for 43 years

<!–

A family is heartbroken after discovering they’ve been visiting the wrong grave for over 43 years.

Sylvia Ross, 67, visits the grave where she believed her father John Thomas Thompson had been buried since 1979, leaving flowers there for every birthday, Christmas and Father’s Day.

But Sylvia, along with daughter Lynette, were devastated to discover that the grave was actually home to another coffin.

The couple only realized the mistake after seeing a Facebook post about a misplaced plaque at Witton Park Cemetery in Bishop Auckland, County Durham, which was moved by the council.

Then it was confirmed that they had paid their respects at the wrong grave.

On every birthday, Christmas and Father’s Day she would leave flowers for her father

An investigation is now underway to discover how the mistake was made when Sylvia’s father, who died of heart disease aged 51, lay in an unmarked grave just two lots away.

Lynette, 42, also from Bishop Auckland, said: “We are disgusted and my mother is heartbroken.

‘I never met my grandfather, but my mother has been visiting his grave for 43 years and is devastated.

“She is heartbroken when she says her father lay there thinking none of us cared about him, with no flowers and no visits, nothing.”

The family is known to have visited the grave of a Mr Frederick Brown, who also died the same year.

The gaffe was only confirmed when the Brown family wanted to place a memorial on their twin lot but realized there was not enough space so contacted Durham County Council.

The cemetery was run by Wear Valley District Council when John was buried in 1979 but was transferred to Durham County Council in 2009 when it became a unitary authority (file photo)

“They’ve put it on the lot we’ve been visiting all my life and have brought flowers to every birthday, Christmas and Father’s Day when it basically lay there with nothing.

“It’s just disgusting, how can they get something so simple so wrong.”

The cemetery was run by Wear Valley District Council when John was buried in 1979, but was transferred to Durham County Council in 2009 when it became a unitary authority.

Graham Harrison, Durham County Council funeral services manager, said:

“We are sorry for the distress this mistake has caused the family.

‘At the time, the cemetery is said to have been managed by the Wear Valley District Council.

“Once we became aware of the historical error, we carefully moved the items to the correct grave in the shortest possible time.

“Although the grave has now been rectified, it does not take away the pain the family has suffered, and we would like to extend our sincere apologies for the suffering caused.”