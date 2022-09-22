Family ‘destroyed’ after flood victim dies battling insurance company over ruined home: Windsor

Dave and his children are tired of living in motels and want to return home to mourn

A young family thought their luck couldn’t get any worse after floods ravaged their north-west Sydney home three times in 12 months.

But between moving from motel to motel and fighting with their insurance company to fix their moldy property so they could move back in, they took the biggest hit of all.

Amid the stress of the ordeal, wife and mother-of-four Naomi, 41, died suddenly after suffering a blood clot in an artery while cleaning up their Windsor home.

The young family (pictured) were displaced after their north-west Sydney home was flooded in March. Amid the stress, they also lost their mother and wife Naomi (center, back row) to a blood clot

“It just ruined our lives,” her husband Dave Young told A Current Affair.

‘For me I just wanted to roll with the punches but for her she put on a brave face but it was just killing her. It ate her. She died in my arms.’

Dave, Naomi and their children Emily, Tayla, Molly and Ayden were forced to evacuate their home and move into temporary accommodation after their property was flooded in March.

They have spent the past seven months moving between motels every two weeks while they wait for their insurance to be processed.

Not only have their lives been changed, basic everyday tasks like cooking are difficult as they struggle to adapt to living with limited appliances.

While the instability has been hard on the whole family, the children said their mother suffered the most as she battled with their insurance company to get repairs handed out as she desperately tried to maintain a sense of normalcy for the household.

Friends and family believe that the stress of the situation had affected her health.

‘Most days she was [on the phone] for hours at a time trying to get hold of them, but they just wanted her on hold all day,’ the children said.

‘[When she died] it was like a really bad dream and I wanted to wake up.’

Dave said the loss of his wife and their struggle to return home has “destroyed the family’s life”

Dave said the family waited five months before receiving payment from the insurance company for the March flood bill – but the damage only got worse after the area was flooded again in July when the Hawkesbury River overflowed.

Although they feel fortunate to have saved some of their possessions, the property is still in dire need of new flooring, kitchen work, furniture and appliances to replace the items they have lost.

Dave, who pays $7,000 a year to have his home insured, said insurance companies make millions of dollars and he doesn’t understand why it has taken so long to receive their much-needed payout.

Friends rallied around the family and launched a GoFundMe to help the young people with funeral expenses and cover essential costs.

Their home (pictured) has been left in ruins after being flooded twice from March to July this year

The family is desperate to go home where they could properly mourn the loss of their beloved mother and wife.

‘It would mean everything [to be able to go home], Emily said. ‘It means we would be able to grieve properly. It’s tough here, but being home would be the best place.’

In response to questions from A Current Affair, the insurance company agreed to pay for the repairs to the home and waived the family’s deductible.

The company has also extended the young people’s temporary accommodation for another six months.

Daily Mail Australia contacted the insurer for comment.