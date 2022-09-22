Family of Chris Kaba are shown police bodycam footage of cop shooting him dead after pursuit

The family of unarmed black man Chris Kaba, who was shot dead by a Metropolitan Police officer, has again called for ‘justice’ after being shown body-worn police CCTV footage of the shooting.

Kaba, 24, was killed on September 5 after a police chase of his car that ended in Streatham Hill, south London. His Audi was surrounded by two police vehicles in Kirkstall Gardens, a narrow residential street, and one bullet was fired from a police weapon.

The Metropolitan Police officer involved has been suspended by the police and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating.

Mr Kaba’s mother Helen Nkama said: Sky News it was ‘very difficult’ to view the images, which the family had requested.

“It was hard… it was very hard,” she said.

Chris Kaba (pictured) was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop on September 5.

She added: “As I’ve said before, my heart is already broken.

“What I want is justice and I want the truth, the truth, that’s what I want for Chris. I need the truth.’

The family watched the video at their law firm before meeting new Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and IOPC Director General Michael Lockwood later Wednesday, according to the report. BBC.

A statement on behalf of the family said: “Today Chris Kaba’s family had private meetings with the new Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, and the Director General of the IOPC, Michael Lockwood. The family declined to comment further at this time.’

Police stopped in the car Mr. Kaba was driving, in the middle of the photo, before being shot dead

The meeting between the family and the police lasted about 25 minutes, according to reports.

Mr. Kaba’s nephew, Jefferson Bosela, who was also reportedly at the meeting, reiterated: Ms. Nkama’s comments and said the family would now take a ‘step back’.

A statement from the Met Police confirmed the encounter.

“The commissioner met Chris Kaba’s family tonight,” said a police spokesman. “This was a private meeting.”

IOPC investigators will investigate whether race was a factor in the deadly shooting.

In a statement, the IOPC said it would “investigate all circumstances” surrounding the death of the unarmed 24-year-old father-to-be, including whether “race influenced police actions.”

An IOPC spokesperson told MailOnline today: “While I am aware of the reports, we will not comment on our private and confidential meetings with Chris Kaba’s family or their representatives, as we cannot guarantee the integrity of this ongoing criminal investigation.” .’

An inquest into Mr Kaba’s death will be opened on October 4.

Crowds demanding ‘Justice for Chris Kaba’ gathered outside New Scotland Yard to protest the murder of the Met Police’s 24-year-old father over the weekend.

The vigil was addressed by former Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, now an independent MP in the House of Commons.

Hundreds of people stood outside New Scotland Yard for the vigil, demanding ‘Justice for Chris Kaba’, many with banners

A sign that read ‘no justice, no peace’ as activists gathered this weekend

Former labor leader Jeremy Corbyn was one of the participants in Saturday’s march

Police performed CPR on Mr Kaba and he was rushed to hospital, but he died shortly after

Flowers and candles left at Kirkstall Gardens in tribute to Kaba, who died after being hit by a single round of firearms

The aspiring rapper’s death sparked a slew of protests led by Black Lives Matter, the latest of which took place outside police headquarters. Former labor leader Jeremy Corbyn was one of the participants in Saturday’s march.

“We can’t bear the pain of his family, but we can support them in demanding #JusticeForChrisKaba,” Corbyn tweeted.

Kaba’s nephew, Jefferson Bosela, who has taken on the role of the family’s spokesperson, said the IOPC’s timeline for the murder investigation is “not urgent” and claims the office has not been “necessarily helpful.” .

He spoke to the crowd on Saturday to thank everyone for “their love and support” for the family during these “tried times”.