Family called FBI and 911 about Club Q shooting suspect’s threats night before 2021 standoff, records show

The day before the Suspect shooting Club Q supposedly 2021 bomb threat and police standofffamily members called the FBI and the El Paso County Police Department to report that the suspect threatened violence against family members, Christians and the government, records show.

Anderson Aldrich’s great-aunt called 911 at 11 p.m. on June 17, 2021, to report that Aldrich was threatening to kill everyone in Aldrich’s grandparents’ home, according to The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office data obtained by The Denver Post through a public data request.

The great-aunt — Aldrich’s grandfather’s sister — told 911 that Aldrich was going to kill Christians and “anyone who has anything to do with the government,” the documents show. She said she was concerned for her brother’s safety. Aldrich’s grandfather told another relative that he hid in a closet because he was afraid and that records say he had not answered his phone for an hour.

Aldrich is charged with killing five people and injuring more than 20 in the November 19 mass shooting at Club Q, a beloved LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Prosecutors charged Aldrich with more than 300 criminal counts, including first-degree murder and hate crimes. Aldrich’s lawyers have said that Aldrich is non-binary and uses she/them pronouns.

The great-aunt reported that Aldrich had an AR-15 rifle and a full body armor and was in the process of making another gun. The great-aunt told the dispatcher that Aldrich’s grandmother said Aldrich would fight police officers and that she feared Aldrich would enter a church or government building, according to sheriff’s records.

The great-aunt told the 911 dispatcher that she called first FBI about the threat, but said the FBI told her to contact local law enforcement. The FBI previously confirmed it had received a tip about Aldrich in June 2021 before Aldrich was arrested in connection with a bomb threat. However, the agency gave no details about the tip itself.

After the great aunt’s 911 call, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office sent two deputies to the home, but they never approached because one of the deputies was able to contact Aldrich’s grandfather by phone just after midnight, the records show.

Aldrich’s grandfather told the deputy that he was safe and did not feel threatened, though he noted that Aldrich had an AR-15 and a pistol, according to the sheriff’s records.

The incident was closed and recorded as non-criminal, even though deputies entered an alert about the address into their computer system.

“Anderson Lee Aldrich is known to have a Glock and AR-15 and an unknown amount of ammunition,” the warning reads. “Anderson has threatened (his grandfather) that he will shoot it out with the police. Send 2 deputies for all calls. All calls to this address will start by phone.

The next day, El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the house where Aldrich’s mother lived and embroiled in a standoff after Aldrich allegedly made more threats against relatives. Aldrich was arrested after threatening their grandparents with a gun, threatening to blow up their mother’s house and discussing a plan to carry out a mass shooting, sheriff officials claimed in court documents.

Prosecutors eventually dropped the threat and kidnapping charges against Aldrich in that 2021 case, citing the inability to get Aldrich’s family to cooperate as witnesses.

Sheriff officials have said they confiscated Aldrich’s guns in the 2021 case and have not returned them.