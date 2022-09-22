Family of Adnan Syed’s girlfriend blast prosecutors for not giving ‘reasonable notice’

The family of the 18-year-old whose murder sparked the hit podcast Serial has condemned the Baltimore City prosecutor for failing to warn them that her accused killer would be released.

Adnan Syed, now 41, had left his 2000 conviction for the murder of Hae Min Lee on Monday.

Lee’s family, through their attorney, criticized Baltimore City District Attorney Marilyn Mosby for failing to warn them sufficiently ahead of Monday’s hearing.

“For more than 20 years, the Baltimore City Attorney’s Office has told the family of Hae Min Lee that their beloved daughter and sister were murdered by Adnan Syed,” the statement said.

“A week ago, the family was first informed that, through a year-long investigation that appears to be ongoing, the state has uncovered new facts and would file a motion to lift Mr Syed’s conviction. .’

Hae Min Lee, 18, was murdered in Baltimore in 1999. Adnan Syed (right), convicted of her murder, was released from prison on Monday during a hearing that the Lee family said had come upon them with little warning

Baltimore City District Attorney Marilyn Mosby was accused by the Lee family of not giving them enough time to prepare for Monday’s hearing.

Steve Kelly, a lawyer representing the Lee family, added: “For over 20 years, no one has wanted to know the truth about who killed Hae Min Lee more than her family.

“The Lee family is deeply disappointed that today’s hearing has happened so quickly and that they have been denied reasonable notice that would have enabled them to have a meaningful voice in the proceedings.”

On Tuesday, the creator of Serial — a true crime podcast that Syed helped extricate — said she feels a mix of emotions about how long it took authorities to respond to evidence that had long been available.

The local prosecutor’s office started a unit to review the conviction, and a new Maryland law regarding the sentencing of juveniles established a mechanism to re-examine the case — all after the Serial podcast in 2014 revealed details of the case. into an obsession for countless amateur sleuths.

Syed is pictured in a photo from the time of Lee’s murder, when he was 17

Mosby immediately applauded the judge’s decision as a victory for justice, but Syed’s victory came as a bittersweet reminder to those who had been aware of the gaps in the case for years.

On a new episode of Serial released Tuesday, host Sarah Koenig noted that most or all of the evidence cited in the plaintiffs’ request to overturn the conviction has been available since 1999.

“There was a lot of talk about fairness yesterday, but most of what the state filed in that motion to evict, all the actual evidence, was known or known to police and prosecutors in 1999,” Koenig said.

“So even on a day when the government publicly acknowledges its own mistakes, it’s hard to be applauded over a triumph of honesty.

‘Because we built a system that takes more than 20 years to correct itself. And that’s just this one case.’

Koenig argued that the case against Syed involved “just about every chronic problem” in the system, including unreliable witness statements and evidence that was never shared with Syed’s defense team.

On Monday, Circuit Court judge Melissa Phinn in Baltimore ordered Syed’s release after he overturned his conviction for the 1999 murder of Lee, a high school student and Syed’s ex-girlfriend.

Syed has always maintained his innocence, but in 2019 the state’s highest court had rejected his appeal for a new trial.

Syed, center, leaves Cummings courthouse Monday after a judge ordered his release

At the urging of prosecutors who said they had recently found new evidence, Phinn ruled that the state violated its legal obligation to share evidence that could have strengthened Syed’s defense.

The judge said the state must decide within 30 days whether to seek a new trial date or dismiss the case.

Mosby, who took office in 2015, last week filed a motion to overturn Syed’s conviction, an application that Koenig described as a “fireworks” emanating from the same office that asked a jury to convict Syed years ago.

Key to Monday’s outcome was evidence uncovered by a unit that launched Mosby’s office to re-investigate cases in which juvenile suspects were given life sentences.

That worked in tandem with a 2021 Maryland law that allows someone convicted as a minor to get a reduced sentence after serving at least 20 years.

Syed was 17 when Lee was murdered.

Prosecutor Becky Feldman led the unit and found notes from one of her predecessors that described two phone calls in which people gave them information before Syed’s trial about someone with a motive to harm Lee.

That information was not given to the defense at the time, according to prosecutors — an omission that Phinn said violated Syed’s rights.

Koenig noted that she knew who these two new potential suspects were — and so did detectives investigating Syed two decades ago — but declined to name them because they have not been charged.

“One of (the suspects) was examined at the time, subjected to a number of lie detectors. The other was also examined, but not with much force, as far as I know,’ she said.