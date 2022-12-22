Families urged to hit the road and start Christmas getaway early National Highways staff strike

Families have been urged to hit the road early for their Christmas holidays as National Highways staff go on strike today, beginning days of travel chaos.

Employees at the government-owned company, which manages and maintains the UK’s largest roads, have quit their jobs and will not return until Boxing Day amid a pay dispute.

Trade union action by union members will also paralyze the rail network, with some trains set to stop running from Friday despite national strikes not starting until Christmas Eve.

While there is chaos on the roads, there will also be problems for those trying to enter and leave the country during the festive period, as border guards go on strike eight days before the new year from tomorrow.

Millions of Britons will be hitting the road in the coming days to see family and friends over the holiday season

The combined action will make the next few days extremely difficult for millions of people traveling to see family for Christmas.

It comes after a week in which nurses and paramedics both went on strike as their unions squabbled with the government over pay, adding further chaos to the already overstretched National Health Service.

Travel experts have urged people to start their Christmas trips “as early as possible” to avoid any unwanted disruption.

Simon Calder told Good Morning Britain: ‘I’ve never known such a Christmas for travel stress.

My advice is to start as early as possible.

“Towards the end of the week and on Christmas Day it becomes very difficult, with the roads very busy.

“And the railways, well, services either end on Friday evening or quite early on Saturday.”

Today’s action by members of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) is causing traffic cops and staff at regional operations centers in London and South East England to quit their jobs.

National Highways – formerly known as Highways England – plans, designs, builds and maintains the UK’s busiest routes, including motorways and a number of A roads.

The AA predicts widespread disruption on the roads, with 20 million car journeys to take place in the run-up to Christmas Day amid railway strikes.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: ‘We are aware that our action is likely to inconvenience travelers, but even as we escalate it before Christmas, we are reminding people that this dispute can be resolved today. [yesterday] if the government puts more money on the table.

“Our members tell us that they have to cut back over the Christmas period because they have run out of money. They have offered a pay that is below inflation, at a time when inflation is above 10 percent.’

Strikes on National Highways will continue after Christmas, when traffic cops across the West Midlands and South West of England stage union action on December 30. These will then reach the East Midlands and eastern England on January 6.

All PCS members who work as traffic controllers for state highways will resign from their jobs on January 3 and 4.

People traveling through airports in the coming days could face long delays as Border Force staff go on strike

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), pictured here outside Euston Station, will go on strike from Christmas Eve

Members of the PCS union who work for the Border Force are going on strike starting tomorrow, adding to the chaos.

Around 1,000 staff working at UK airports, ports and the Channel Tunnel will depart between December 23 and 26, and again from December 28 to 31.

The government has deployed armed forces personnel to fill the gap during the strike, which will hit Heathrow, Birmingham, Cardiff, Gatwick, Glasgow and Manchester airports and the port of Newhaven in East Sussex.

Despite this, travelers are still being warned to expect disruption and delays to their journeys, with queues at passport control potentially becoming so large that passengers are detained on planes.

Steve Dann, chief operating officer of the Border Force, said: “Border Force’s number one priority is to keep our borders secure, which is something we will not compromise on. It is non negotiable.

“In anticipation of the strike action, Border Force has been conducting extensive planning for several months, and we are working with the travel industry and continue to work closely with all UK ports to assess the impact of the announcement on the traveling public. .

“We have robust plans to minimize passenger delays, but we have been very clear from the start that people need to be prepared for disruptions and take action to plan ahead.”

They will be joined on Christmas Eve by bus drivers and railway workers, the latter of whom have been causing chaos for months amid their feud with the government.

Railway workers are also going on strike from December 24 to 29 over their ongoing dispute over wages and working conditions

Railroad workers will quit their jobs from December 24 to 29 as they continue to demand inflation cuts, wage increases and promises on working conditions.

Due to the strike by members of the militant Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT), some trains will stop running as early as 8am on Christmas Eve.

As a result, railway bosses are advising families in some parts of the country to leave the day before if they want to make sure they see their loved ones this Christmas.

The last train from Edinburgh to London departs at 8am, while the last service in the opposite direction departs at 11am.

The last train from the capital to Newcastle departs at 11am and the last train the other way leaves at 10.22am. The last London-Liverpool train departs at 12:34 and the last London-Leeds train leaves at 12:03.

The last train to Glasgow from London leaves at 12.22, the last in the opposite direction at 10.40. The last London-Manchester service departs at 12.48pm and London-Birmingham at 1.03pm. There will be no direct trains between the capital and Sheffield or Nottingham.

It blows a hole in claims by RMT boss Mick Lynch, who said his union’s Christmas Eve strike would not affect travelers because it would not start until 6pm, when engineering work begins on many parts of the network.

Union members walk out from 6pm on Christmas Eve to 6am on December 27.

Andrew Haines, chief executive of Network Rail, said: ‘RMT suggestions that their planned strike action over the holiday season is “not aimed at Christmas” would be laughable if the consequences weren’t so painful for so many people.

“I am so sorry that our passengers have to bear the brunt of the RMT’s needless strike action when a fair offer is on the table and only a third of the staff have rejected it. Two of our three unions have already accepted it and the RMT has to think again.’