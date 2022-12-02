Families to file lawsuit against Airbnb over the deaths of their three loved ones in Mexico City

Three families have filed a lawsuit against Airbnb after their loved ones died from carbon monoxide poisoning in an apartment in Mexico City.

Jordan Marshall, 38; KandaceFlorence, 28; and Cortez Hall, 33, were found dead in a vacation rental on Oct. 30.

Atlanta-based Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys told DailyMail.com that the wrongful death lawsuit is due to be filed in a California court in the next two weeks.

The lawsuit also seeks to force Airbnb to mandate that detectors be installed in all vacation rentals offered by the site.

Attorney Chris Stewart said: “With the lawsuit, we seek to hold Airbnb accountable for the tragic loss of these three phenomenal individuals and we beg, coerce and demand that Airbnb mandate that all listings have carbon monoxide detectors. ‘

“Not making it optional, not suggesting it to them, but they have the power to mandate it and save lives,” he added.

Virginia resident Kandace Florence flew to Mexico City to celebrate the Day of Dead festivities with two of her friends. On October 30, they were all found dead in the Airbnb apartment they were renting, having died of carbon monoxide poisoning

Jordan Marshall was one of three Americans found dead in an Airbnb in Mexico City on Oct. 30 from carbon monoxide poisoning

Cortez Hall died along with two of his friends while vacationing in Mexico City on October 30

The trio was visiting the Mexican capital to celebrate the Day of the Dead. They had been out for dinner and drinks on October 29 and arrived back at the apartment early in the morning on October 30.

Florence’s boyfriend, Victor Day, previously told El País newspaper that he had received messages from her saying she was feeling ill before he arrived at the apartment.

They then spoke via video and the conversation was interrupted several times as Florence vomited. Day recalled that Florence was “visibly shaking” and wondered if she had left her drinks unattended while at the bar.

“Mexico is not a country where you can be careless,” he warned her. “It’s very dangerous.”

They ended the call so Florence could rest. Day later tried to call back, and when she didn’t answer, he called the Airbnb host and asked if they could do a health check.

He later received the shocking news that all three were dead.

Mexico City’s attorney general’s office confirmed to DailyMail.com two days later that Florence, Marshall and Hall had “died of carbon monoxide poisoning” and that there was a strong smell of gas in the apartment.

El Paí newspaper reported that Kandace Florence texted her boyfriend, “I feel like I’ve been drugged. Like I took ecstasy, but not right before she died in her Airbnb in Mexico City on Oct. 30

Cortez Hall’s family had only been teaching for a year at a charter school in New Orleans

Jordan Marshall was one of three Americans found dead on Oct. 30 in an Airbnb in Mexico City from carbon monoxide poisoning. The 28-year-old taught in Washington DC for about six years after graduating from Hampton University and last year accepted a job in New Orleans as a 12th grade English teacher

Stewart said it’s not known if the apartment was equipped with a carbon monoxide detector, but Airbnb should make it a requirement that every rental has a functioning detector.

“They have expressed their condolences, but we are asking that they mandate nationally and internationally that carbon monoxide detectors are mandatory,” Stewart said.

“They have banned parties on every Airbnb listing, nationally and internationally. They can easily do that with carbon monoxide,” he added.

The apartment in question was removed from Airbnb’s website in the days following the death.

In a statement to DailyMail.com, Airbnb said: “This is a terrible tragedy, and our thoughts are with the families and loved ones grieving such an unimaginable loss. Our priority right now is to support those affected as authorities investigate what happened, and we stand ready to assist with their investigations where we can.”

The company added that in June it launched a campaign aimed at landlords “to promote safety best practices.”

It increased efforts to speed up the delivery of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors that were provided free of charge.

We encourage all Hosts to confirm that they have a smoke and carbon monoxide alarm installed, and homes that report having an alarm are clearly marked so that this information is visible to guests.

“Guests can also filter listings for homes that claim to have them. If a guest books a property where a (host) has not yet reported detectors, we flag this so they are aware and can take precautions if necessary.”