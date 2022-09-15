Families sue hedge fund manager over $10,000 Hamptons rental for locking the AC at 70

A New York City attorney and his dentist friend have filed a lawsuit against a Swedish hedge fund manager for ruining their vacation at his $10,000 Hamptons rental home because he kept the air conditioning at 70 degrees.

Toby Cohen and Dr. Johnathan Neman claimed their families faced “uninhabitable” conditions between August 22 and September 5 at the $1 million luxury home in Southampton of Edouard Gass and Agnese Melbarde.

In the lawsuit filed Wednesday in the New York State Supreme Court, Cohen and Neman claimed they were “forced to endure continuous discomfort for the duration” of their vacation after Melbarde and Gass turned the home’s air conditioning to 70 degrees. closed instead of the desired 68 degrees.

“Melbarde and Gass, instead of trying to solve the problems that were completely in their control, essentially told the plaintiffs and their children to clean it up and act,” the lawsuit states.

“The situation was more like the plaintiffs being treated like squatters trying to evict Melbarde and Gass from the property by making it unlivable, uninhabitable and unsafe.”

New York attorney Toby Cohen (left) and dentist Johnathan Neman (right) claim their family’s vacation was ruined after the owners of the $10,000 Southampton home they rented refused to turn down the air conditioning temperature from 70 to 68

Manhattan portfolio manager Edouard Gass (left) and research analyst Agnese Melbarde (right) rented their $1 million home to the families for two weeks

The drama between the rich began in July, when both Cohen and Neman signed a $10,000 lease for the two-week stay at the swanky Southampton home.

The two-story house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a fireplace and an outdoor pool, but Cohen and Neman said the main house was served by a “single, small air conditioner.”

Plaintiffs, whose wife of one is 8 months pregnant, and their children, who are all under 8 years old, tried to endure the uncomfortably warm temperature for several nights, but on August 27, 2022, they finally requested Melbarde for a minor. temperature adjustment to allow for a 68-degree setting at night so claimants can sleep comfortably,” the suit states.

Cohen told the Daily Beast that Melbarde eventually refused their request, claiming that the AC was locked because previous tenants had incurred electricity bills.

“She actually said, ‘I’m not doing it. I don’t want to blow up the unit,” he said. “That’s the point where I lost my mind.”

Gass, a portfolio manager in Manhattan, and Melbarde, a research analyst at Lazard, were also charged with violating Southampton’s municipal code, which prohibits renting properties to more than one family at a time.

Cohen and Neman have asked the court to refund their $10,000 rent and punish Melbarde and Gass for violating the city code and preventing them from ever renting out the house again.

Neither Gass nor Melbarde immediately responded to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

The two-story home, which was rented for $10,000, features three spacious bedrooms

It also has a fireplace and an outdoor pool in the garden

The type of lawsuit brought by Cohen and Neman is not uncommon in the Hamptons, as several New York City elites have filed similar complaints in previous years.

Last year, Cantor Fitzgerlad’s trade director Paul Pion sued the owners of a $5 million house in Southampton that he had rented for $120,000 a year for trying to kick him and his wife out.

In 2014, hedge fund manager Brian Feuer filed a lawsuit against Philippe Chow founder Stratis Morfogen, who rented his house in Southampton for $106,000 for three months.

Feuer had claimed that his two- and three-year-old children became ill from mold infestation in the house after staying there for just a day.